Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Ace Austin vs. Jason Hotch, Tessa Blanchard vs. Dani Mo vs. Persephone in an elimination match for the vacant OWA Women’s Title, Moose vs. Edge Stone

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is so much good indy wrestling out there, there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out eight matches from across five different recent indy shows.

OnlyWrestlers Association and WildKat Pro Wrestling “Bayou Beatdown” in Westwago, Louisiana on July 10, 2025 (free on YouTube)

This is the second time I’ve seen an OnlyWrestlers Association show get posted on YouTube. The crowd was about 500. Matches I didn’t watch included Raj Dhesi (f/k/a Jinder Mahal) and Charlie Haas; I barely recognized any of the names the other wrestlers in the lineup. This is a dark gym with a lot of fans seated in risers or bleachers. The lighting is decent.

* Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes came to the ring after intermission; he’s not dressed to wrestle and she’s pregnant. RVD talked about his recent injury (it occurred at a Chris Bey benefit show) and about her pregnancy. They are the “administration” and are in charge of OWA. They urged fans to visit the website and vote on future matches, who they should use, etc. Again, I wasn’t aware that this is his promotion, but he really didn’t advance any storylines.

Edge Stone vs. Moose. Former Reality of Wrestling champion Stone is bald, thin, with a great physique, but as per usual, he’s much smaller than Moose. They shook hands before locking up. Stone hit a dropkick, then some punches in the corner, then a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 1:30. They fought to the floor, and Moose whipped him into the guardrail. In the ring, Moose hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 4:00.

Moose charged but crashed into the corner. Stone hit a spear on Moose for a nearfall at 5:30. Moose nailed a top-rope superplex, but Stone immediately hit a suplex, and they were both down, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. They got up and traded forearm strikes, with Moose getting the better of the exchange. Stone hit a jumping knee and a headbutt, but Moose cut him in half with a spear for the pin. Solid TV match.

Moose defeated Edge Stone at 8:46.

Tessa Blanchard (w/Tully Blanchard) vs. Dani Mo vs. Persephone in an elimination match for the vacant OWA Women’s Title. I’ve suddenly seen a lot of Persephone in 2025; she was just on the ROH PPV last week, too. Tessa and Tully came out last. They traded punches. Mo hit a huracanrana on Persephone. Persephone hit a fallaway slam. Mo hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Persephone and Tessa began working over Dani, but Dani hit a double DDT at 4:30 and they were all down.

Mo hit some quick kicks on Tessa, then an RKO stunner move on her. Tessa hit a stunner on Persephone. Mo hit a Death Valley Driver on Tessa. Persephone hit a Razor’s Edge and pinned Dani at 6:00 even! Persephone rolled to the floor and swung wildly at Tully but it was blocked. Back in the ring, Persephone hit a powerslam for a nearfall. She went for another Razor’s Edge, but Tessa hit a huracanrana. Tessa then hit a DDT for the pin! That wrapped up a bit too quickly but it was fun while it lasted.

Tessa Blanchard defeated Dani Mo and Persephone to become OWA Women’s Champion at 7:18.

Pro Wrestling Revolution “Queen of Indies” in Westminster, Colorado on July 13, 2025 (Triller+)

This was a ballroom, and the crowd was rather small and certainly under 100. This was slated to be an eight-woman tournament, but Shazza McKenzie didn’t make it, so there were only three first-round matches, and I skipped one with Mara Sade (f/k/a Jakara Jackson) because that portion of the show had so many freezes and production issues. So, I watched one first-round match and the finals. Also, this has Spanish-only commentary; I expected that because it was clearly stated on the website. I don’t mind but I know that will turn off some viewers.

Karissa Rivera (f/k/a Elektra Lopez) vs. Karisma in a first-round tournament match. I’ve seen Karisma a few times, most recently on a WrestleMania week show, and she’s solid. Basic reversals early on, and Karisma hit a huracanrana. Karissa hit an elbow drop for a nearfall at 2:30, then a bodyslam. She hit a basement dropkick to the side of the head, sending Karisma to the floor.

Back in the ring, Karisma hit some punches and an axe kick at 4:30, and they were both down. Karisma hit a Meteora in the corner. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Rivera hit a spinebuster for a nearfall at 6:30. Karisma applied an Octopus Stretch, and Rivera tapped out! I didn’t see that as the finisher! Okay match.

Karisma defeated Karissa Rivera at 6:59 to advance.

Hyan vs. Lluvia in the finals of the Queen of Wrestling tournament. Lluvia is a masked luchador in pink gear and she’s solid. Hyan is a top 10 female indy talent in the U.S. Hyan immediately stalled on the floor. She eventually got back in the ring, mounted Lluvia and hit some punches. Hyan tied her up in the ropes at 3:30. Lluvia hooked an arm, did a forward roll, and got a nearfall at 5:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes and chops. Hyan hit a spear for a nearfall. They traded rollups. Lluvia tied her in the ropes, hit a dropkick, and scored the pin. Disappointingly short. Hyan immediately attacked Lluvia after the bell and stole her mask, and held it up like a trophy.

Lluvia defeated Hyan to win the Queen of Wrestling Tournament at 6:55.

Mr. Chainsaw Pro Wrestling “Battleground” in Kalkaska, Michigan on July 11, 2025 (IWTV)

Kalkaska is about three hours north of Detroit; it is more or less straight across Lake Superior from Green Bay, Wis., so it’s in a pretty remote area. I saw one of their shows a year ago when they brought in the Motor City Machine Guns. I barely recognized any of the wrestlers here. Swoggle was in action, along with guys I’ve seen on other indy shows like the Tye or Die tag team and Tommy Vendetta. This is a basic gym, and the crowd was maybe 150-200.

Ace Austin vs. Jason Hotch. This was actually the second match, not the main event! They tied up on the mat and traded reversals, and there was no commentary on this one, either. Ace hit a loud chop at 2:30, and that popped the crowd. Hotch returned the chop. Ace hit a stiff kick to the spine. He slammed Hotch back-first on the ring apron, rolled him into the ring, and got a nearfall at 4:30. He applied a leg lock around Hotch’s neck and kept him grounded.

Hotch hit a rolling neckbreaker for a nearfall at 8:00. They traded roll-ups, and Ace hit a hard clothesline and a Russian Leg Sweep, then a guillotine leg drop. Hotch hit a boot to the face. Ace hit a Doctor Bomb for a nearfall at 10:30. Ace hit some stomps, and he set up for the Fold, but Hotch blocked it, and Jason hit a Chaos Theory (rolling German Suplex) for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Hotch got a backslide for the clean pin! Good mat-based action; no flips or dives from either man.

Jason Hotch defeated Ace Austin at 12:49.

3XW in Des Moines, Iowa on June 27, 2025 (IWTV)

This was a fairly well-lit tavern, and the crowd was maybe 200.

Maggie Lee (TNA’s M by Elegance) vs. Aminah Belmont. Aminah is a Black woman I’ve seen multiple times in the past year in the Chicago-area indies; she has lost to Nyla Rose on AEW TV and to Diamonte in ROH. Maggie is maybe 5’11” and has a big height advantage, and she’s a babyface here. (Both women were trained at Seth Rollins’ school in Iowa.) Belmont applied a headlock and dragged her to the mat. They brawled to the floor, and Aminah hit some chops. They kept brawling around the room and away from the ring. Aminah climbed on a bar at 6:00 and repeatedly slammed Maggie’s head into the bar.

Maggie also got on the bar and they traded overhand chops to the chest. Maggie caught Aminah and pushed her into the ring post. As they got back into the ring, Aminah hit a DDT for a nearfall at 8:00. Belmont missed a senton; Maggie hit a senton for a nearfall. Aminah tied her in the Tree of Woe and hit a dropkick. She hit a top-rope Meteora for a believable nearfall at 11:00, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. Maggie slammed her and got a nearfall, and she was livid she didn’t win there. Belmont hit a Flatliner into the middle ring post, then running knees to the back of the head for a nearfall. They traded multiple rollups until Maggie got the pin. That was sharp action; these two have clearly locked up often.

Maggie Lee defeated Aminah Belmont at 13:07.

KJ Orso vs. Jaxon King vs. Davey Vega for the 3XW Title. This was the main event. Orso is the former Fuego Del Sol. Vega is a regular in the Midwest. I haven’t seen King before; he’s white and of average size, and he’s a Des Moines native. KJ stalled and was irate at the fans taunting him with a “Fuego!” chant. Jaxon knocked Vega down with a shoulder tackle at 1:30 and those two traded quick action while Orso was on the floor. KJ got in and hit some chops on Jaxon. Jaxon hit a huracanrana on KJ. He hit a dive to the floor on both opponents at 5:00. In the ring, he hit a fadeaway stunner on KJ for a nearfall.

Vega trapped KJ”s head in the corner and kicked his face, then hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 7:30. Vega and King traded chops. KJ hit a back suplex and a piledriver on King for a nearfall, but Vega made the save. KJ and Vega traded punches. Vega hit an enzuigiri. The ref got bumped! Vega immediately hit an Air Raid Crash on KJ for a visual pin at 10:30, but we had no ref! KJ and King hit stereo crossbody blocks, and everyone was down. Sam Stackhouse came down and threatened KJ! King hit a buzzsaw kick on Vega. A new ref ran in and made the three-count! King has won the title at 12:03! However, KJ hit a low blow on King! He revived the original ref and got the pin! The commentators were baffled that this outcome was going to be allowed to stand!

KJ Orso defeated Davey Vega and Jaxon King to retain the 3XW Title at 12:30.

Pro Wrestling Supershow “Fitchburg Block Party” in Fitchburg, Massachusetts on July 3, 2025 (IWTV)

This was an outdoor show at an area festival, and it is or was raining. Fitchburg is west of Boston, closer to the middle of Massachusetts. It was the middle of the day, so lighting wasn’t an issue. I’ve seen multiple PWS shows, and they unfortunately don’t have commentary.

DJ Powers and Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. “Star Struck” Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas. This was the main event. Powers and BRG are so smarmy, it makes total sense that they would team up. The babyfaces came out second, charged into the ring, and attacked DJ and BRG, and we’re underway! Channing tied BRG in the guardrail and repeatedly chopped him. We had a bell at 1:06 to officially begin. They continued to brawl through the crowd and over by some food trucks. They finally got into the ring at 5:00! They went right back to ringside with Star Struck taking turns punching BRG as he was the pinball going back and forth between them. Yes, it was a bit cartoonish.

In the ring, BRG and Channing locked up, while Greene and Powers kept fighting in the parking lot. In the ring, the heels worked over Channing. Star Struck repeatedly slammed DJ’s face into BRG’s butt; the kids in the crowd were loving this. BRG hit a Pedigree. Greene hit a uranage (clearly a Rock Bottom!) then did a “People’s Elbow” drop. DJ hit a superkick for a nearfall on Greene. Greene hit a double powerbomb out of the corner at 11:00. They all brawled in the ring. The heels hit a Team 3D stunner. Powers got his title, but he accidentally struck BRG. Channing hit a piledriver on BRG, and Greene hit a fadeaway stunner. Channing then covered Gosselin for the pin. Fun action, and the crowd was totally into this.

Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas defeated Brett Ryan Gosselin and DJ Powers at 13:18/official time of 12:12.

* DJ demanded a match against Channing! This was unexpected!

DJ Powers vs. Channing Thomas for the PWS Title. Channing hit a dropkick into the corner. They brawled at ringside. In the ring, Channing repeatedly slammed Powers’ head into the turnbuckles. Channing missed a 450 Splash, and DJ immediately hit a running knee for a nearfall at 3:00. Powers hit a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker for a nearfall, then some loud chops, but it just woke Channing up. Channing hit a bodyslam and a spear for a nearfall at 5:30.

DJ accidentally(?) superkicked the ref. Channing hit a piledriver for a visual pin, but we had no ref! DJ hit a low blow uppercut and a superkick. He hit a frogsplash for a nearfall at 7:30, and Powers was in disbelief that he didn’t win there. Powers blocked a sunset flip, leaned forward to grab the ropes for added leverage, and got the tainted pin. Fun follow-up match. Channing grabbed the title belt and hit Powers with it, then dropped it on DJ’s chest. He got on the mic and thanked the crowd. I love seeing so many kids into a show like this.

DJ Powers defeated Channing Thomas to retain the PWS Title at 8:42.

Final Thoughts: There were a few big names over these shows, but Maggie-Aminah was really good and the best of these eight matches. Cagematch.net records show they’ve locked up at least 11 times before, and that doesn’t include the clear hours of training together; it came across in how fluid that match was. Of these eight, I’ll go with Ace Austin-Jason Hotch for second-best, then the Channing/Greene tag match for third.

The women’s show was a dud. I intended to watch the Jakara Jackson match, but it had so many freezing issues and editing problems that it was truly unwatchable. And the two matches I watched were short and just not memorable.