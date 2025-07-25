What's happening...

WWE Smackdown results (7/25): Powell’s live review of the Hulk Hogan tribute, appearances by Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Jelly Roll, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul, a WWE Tag Team Title match

July 25, 2025

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,353)
July 25, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Simulcast live on USA Network and internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] Paul Levesque stood on the stage with the WWE roster and legends such as Jimmy Hart, Brian Blair, Ted DiBiase, Gerald Brisco, Jim Duggan, and Sgt. Slaughter for a Hulk Hogan tribute. Levesque said he grew up watching Hulk Hogan. He said they wouldn’t be there if it weren’t for Hogan. Levseque asked fans to observe the ten-bell salute, which they did respectfully. The fans applauded afterward and then a “Hogan” chant broke out.

A video package aired on Hulk Hogan…

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.