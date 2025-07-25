WWE Smackdown results (7/25): Powell’s live review of the Hulk Hogan tribute, appearances by Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Jelly Roll, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul, a WWE Tag Team Title match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,353)

July 25, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Simulcast live on USA Network and internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] Paul Levesque stood on the stage with the WWE roster and legends such as Jimmy Hart, Brian Blair, Ted DiBiase, Gerald Brisco, Jim Duggan, and Sgt. Slaughter for a Hulk Hogan tribute. Levesque said he grew up watching Hulk Hogan. He said they wouldn’t be there if it weren’t for Hogan. Levseque asked fans to observe the ten-bell salute, which they did respectfully. The fans applauded afterward and then a “Hogan” chant broke out.

A video package aired on Hulk Hogan…