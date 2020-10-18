AEW Dark preview: Sixteen matches set for Tuesday’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for Tuesday’s AEW Dark online series.

-Shawn Spears vs. Christopher Daniels

-Luchasaurus vs. Aaron Solow

-Brandi Rhodes vs. Kilynn King

-BShp King vs. Colt Cabana

-Matt Sydal vs. Shawn Dean

-Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Skyler Moore and Kenzie Paige

-Jungle Boy vs. KTB

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Jack Evans

-Sonny Kiss vs. Rey Fenix

-Penta El 0M vs. QT Marshall

-Brian Pillman and Griff Garrison vs. The Butcher and The Blade

-Alan “5” Angels vs. Adam Priest

-Scorpio Sky vs. Fuego Del Sol

-Ricky Starks vs. David Ali

-Dark Order’s John Silver, Alex Reynolds and 10 vs. Louie Valle, Baron Black and D3

-Wardlow vs. Vinnie Pacifico

Powell’s POV: I remember when I thought eleven matches felt like overkill. Wow. AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.