AEW Dark preview: Sixteen matches set for Tuesday’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for Tuesday’s AEW Dark online series.
-Shawn Spears vs. Christopher Daniels
-Luchasaurus vs. Aaron Solow
-Brandi Rhodes vs. Kilynn King
-BShp King vs. Colt Cabana
-Matt Sydal vs. Shawn Dean
-Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Skyler Moore and Kenzie Paige
-Jungle Boy vs. KTB
-Frankie Kazarian vs. Jack Evans
-Sonny Kiss vs. Rey Fenix
-Penta El 0M vs. QT Marshall
-Brian Pillman and Griff Garrison vs. The Butcher and The Blade
-Alan “5” Angels vs. Adam Priest
-Scorpio Sky vs. Fuego Del Sol
-Ricky Starks vs. David Ali
-Dark Order’s John Silver, Alex Reynolds and 10 vs. Louie Valle, Baron Black and D3
-Wardlow vs. Vinnie Pacifico
Powell’s POV: I remember when I thought eleven matches felt like overkill. Wow. AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.
