10/18 NJPW G1 Climax Tournament Day 19 results: A-Block winner vs. B-Block winner

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “G1 Climax Tournament Day 19”

October 18, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan at Ryogoku Kokugikan (Sumo Hall)

Streamed live on New Japan World

1. Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi, El Desperado, and Douki beat Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi-Hashi, and Toru Yano.

2. Hiromu Takahashi and Shingo Takagi defeated Minoru Suzuki and Yoshinobu Kanemaru.

3. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Jeff Cobb, and Master Wato defeated Jay White, Taiji Ishimori, Kenta, and Gedo.

4. Will Ospreay and Great-O-Khan beat Kazuchika Okada and Sho.

5. Evil and Yujiro Takahashi beat Tetsuya Naito and Bushi.

6. Kota Ibushi defeated Sanada to win the 2020 G1 Climax tournament.

Powell’s POV: It was announced that WrestleKingdom will be held January 4-5.

The scoring for the round robin tournament is two points for a victory, one point for a draw, and no points for a loss.

The final A-Block standings are Kota Ibushi with 14 points, Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, and Jay White with 12 points, Taichi Jeff Cobb, Shingo Takagi, and Tomohiro Ishii with eight points, Minoru Suzuki with six points, and Yujiro Takahashi with two points.

The final B-Block standings are Sanada, Tetsuya Naito, and Evil with 12 points, Kenta and Zack Sabre Jr. with 10 points, Hirooki Goto, Juice Robinson, and Hiroshi Tanahashi with eight points, and Toru Yano with six points, and Yoshi-Hashi with four points.



