WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), Powell’s Q&A audio show, Toni Storm, Saraya Knight, John Nord, Simon Gotch, Steve McMichael, Road Warrior Hawk, Mike Graham, Leo Nomellini

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Raw features the final push for Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view and includes Keith Lee vs. Braun Strowman. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for today’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

Birthdays and Notables

-Saraya Knight (Julia Hamer-Bevis) is 49 today.

-Toni Storm (Toni Rossall) is 25 today.

-Road Warrior Hawk (Mike Hegstrand) died of a heart attack on October 19, 2003 at age 46.

-Mike Graham took his own life at age 61 on October 19, 2012. Mike’s father Eddie and Mike’s son also took their own lives.

-John Nord, who worked as Nord the Barbarian and The Berzerker, turned 61 on Sunday.

-Simon Gotch (Seth Lesser) turned 38 on Sunday.

-Steve “Mongo” McMichael turned 63 on Saturday.

-The late Leo Nomellini died on October 17, 2000 at age 76 after suffering a stroke.



