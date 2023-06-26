What's happening...

06/26 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest, IC Champ Gunther vs. Sami Zayn in a non-title match, NXT Champ Carmelo Hayes vs. Finn Balor in a non-title match, the brand’s final push for MITB

June 26, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest, IC Champ Gunther vs. Sami Zayn in a non-title match, NXT Champ Carmelo Hayes vs. Finn Balor in a non-title match, Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet, the brand’s final push for Money in the Bank, and more (31:07)…

Click here to stream or download the June 26 WWE Raw audio review.

