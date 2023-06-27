NXT Gold Rush night two live coverage, Dark Side of the Ring, NXT Gold Rush night one poll results, Ace Darling, Kimber Lee, Dick the Bruiser

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The NXT television show is live from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show is billed as Gold Rush night two and features Carmelo Hayes vs. Baron Corbin for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Dark Side of the Ring focuses on Junkyard Dog. The show airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on Vice.

-Last week’s NXT Gold Rush night one finished with a majority A grade from 63 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 25 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ace Darling (Charleston Diggler) is 49.

-Kimber Lee (Kimberly Green) is 34. She also worked as Abbey Laith in NXT.

-The late Dick the Bruiser (William Afflis) was born on June 27, 1929. He died on November 10, 1991 of internal bleeding at age 62.