WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, WWE and NXT live events (reports needed), Luchasaurus, JoJo, Ernie Ladd

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena. The show features a five-way qualifier for the Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center. The show includes the Action Andretti vs. Sammy Guevara rematch. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE and NXT live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in Dade City, Florida at Dade City Armory tonight. NXT does not advertise matches for its live events.

-NXT is in St. Petersburg, Florida at the St. Petersburg Armory on Saturday.

-WWE is in Youngstown, Ohio at Covelli Center on Saturday with a SuperShow event. No matches are listed on the venue’s website.

-WWE is in New York, New York at Madison Square Garden on Sunday with a SuperShow event featuring the following advertised lineup: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins in a steel cage match for the U.S. Title, Gunther defends the Intercontinental Championship against a battle royal winner, Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa, Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight in a Lights Out Street Fight.

Birthdays and Notables

-Luchasaurus (Austin Matelson) is 38.

-Former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman is 29.

-The late Ernie Ladd died at age 68 on March 10, 2007 after a battle with colon cancer.