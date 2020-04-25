04/25 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Triple H’s 25th Anniversary celebration with Vince McMahon and Shawn Michaels, King Corbin vs. Drew Gulak and Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans in MITB qualifiers, WWE Women’s Tag Title match

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Triple H’s 25th Anniversary celebration with Vince McMahon and Shawn Michaels, King Corbin vs. Drew Gulak and Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans in MITB qualifiers, WWE Women’s Tag Title match, and more (19:11)…

Click here for the April 25 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

