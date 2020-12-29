WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for Christmas night

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 3.303 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 3.336 million viewers. Today’s final number is up from the previous episode’s 2.206 final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown obviously benefitted greatly from the NFL game that served as a lead-in. The NFL and NBA games prevented Smackdown from winning any of the key demos. Smackdown finished with a .96 rating in the adults 18-49 demo. It will be interesting to see if WWE was able to hook any of the casual viewers who stuck around after the game ended.