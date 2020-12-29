MLW adds tornado tag to Kings of Colosseum show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce the addition of the tag team tornado stipulation to the MLW Tag Title match on the January 6 Kings of Colosseum edition of MLW Fusion.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced a Tornado World Tag Team Championship Match: Ross & Marshall Von Erich (champions) vs. Colonel Parker’s Dirty Blondes (managed by Aria Blake) at KINGS OF COLOSSEUM on January 6 at 7pm ET available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, and The Roku Channel.

The event is being presented for free on all platforms.

“Three title fights in one night for free!”

After Colonel Parker’s overtures to recruit the World Tag Team Champions for his new Stud Stable were rebuked, the legendary southern promoter reportedly went to work on politicking a title match. Knowing the league was focused on a third title fight, Parker saw his opportunity and successfully brokered the match with league officials.

The reigning World Tag Team Champions since November 2, 2019, Ross and Marshall Von Erich are the longest reigning tag team champions in league history. Recently, Col. Parker sent a “hospitality envoy” to Hawaii including his girlfriend, debutante Aria Blake. Evidently, it was returned to sender.

On a recent episode of MLW FUSION, Kevin Von Erich warned his sons of the suspicious practices of Parker as a promoter, labeling the southern blowhard as a “snake oil salesman.”

Now, Col. Parker looks to right the wrong by taking the Von Erichs’ prized titles at Kings of Colosseum in an anything goes Tornado tag team match.

MLW is making its January 6 marquee event Kings of Colosseum free for fans as a special thank you.

More matches will be revealed on MLW FUSION Wednesday night at 7pm ET, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports Network, The Roku Channel, and DAZN.

The special will air on beIN SPORTS on January 9. Learn more about where to watch. The event will be broadcast on a delay internationally.

The card for the 2021 Kings of Colosseum special:

•World Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed vs. Lio Rush

•National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Mads Krügger

•Tornado World Tag Team Championship: Von Erichs vs. Dirty Blondes

•Grudge Match: Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver

Also scheduled: Alicia Atout, Tom Lawlor and Team Filthy, Salina de la Renta, and many more.

Powell’s POV: It seems like most Von Erich matches end up being tornado tags or something that wisely plays to their strengths. My review of MLW Fusion are available Wednesday nights as the show streams at 6CT/7ET.