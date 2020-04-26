Powell’s MLW Fusion TV Review: AAA and MLW Super Series continues with Rey Escorpion and Texano Jr. vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Brian Pillman Jr., Richard Holiday vs. Chessman in a No DQ match

CategoriesMLW TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Major League Wrestling Fusion (Episode 107)

Taped March 13, 2020 in Tijuana, Mexico at Auditorio Fausto Gutierrez

Aired April 25, 2020 on beIN Sports and MLW’s YouTube Page

Fusion opened with a recap of the first two weeks of the series. The broadcast team was Rich Bocchini and AJ Kirsch. Kirsch hyped this week’s matchups and noted that the series was tied 2-2… The Fusion opening aired…

Ring entrances for the opening match took place with Richard Holliday coming out with the Caribbean Championship. The broadcast team reminded viewers that Richard Holliday never actually won the Caribbean Championship. Holliday took the mic and spoke to the crowd in Spanish briefly and then asked them to wait while he removed his AirPods. Chessman made his entrance with a chair in his hand…

1. Richard Holiday vs. Chessman in a No DQ match. Holliday declined to give the title belt to the referee and instead held it up himself. Holliday stalled by putting on hand sanitizer (if he only knew…). Chessman went for an early suicide dive, but Holliday hit him with the chair that Chessman brought to the ring with him.

Holliday worked over Chessman with the chair and then rolled him back inside the ring and covered him. The referee took his sweet time getting into position. The broadcast team said it was home cooking for Chessman. Bocchini said MLW officials filed a complaint over corrupt officiating. Chessman came back and performed a nice suicide dive that drove Holliday into the barricade.

Back inside the ring, both men performed simultaneous clotheslines. The referee made a count even though no one was actually being covered, which the broadcast team pointed out. Holliday hit his 2008 move and covered Chessman. The referee made another slow count, which the broadcast team acknowledged. A short time later, Holliday hit his Market Crash powerbomb and scored the pin…

Richard Holliday defeated Chessman in a No DQ match. MLW leads the series 3-2.

Powell’s POV: I just don’t get the slow count routine that the AAA referees are doing. The fans are not reacting either way, so it’s not like it’s a bit where the fans are behind the referees sticking it to the foreign company.

The broadcast team recapped Mance Warner shoving Alex Hammerstone’s face into Alicia Atout’s birthday cake at the end of last week’s show…

Warner was interviewed by Atout, who assumed she was upset with him for ruining her birthday cake. Warner apologized for ruining her birthday and then offered her several beers. Atout indicated that she was pleased that he took care of Hammerstone. Warner spoke about his need for gold. Atout suggested he go after Hammerstone’s MLW National Openweight Championship. Warner said he sent one of the Dynasty members packing and will whoop Hammerstone’s ass until he gets gold to go along with his light beer…

The broadcast team recapped footage of Averno knocking out Douglas James with an elbow to the face. Bocchini said James would be out for 180 days unless cleared by a neurologist…

Powell’s POV: Court Bauer wrote on his Twitter page that Averno legitimately knocked out James. Dick move.

Footage aired of LA Park sleeping in bed while a woman spoke to him and a lullaby played. Park farted and then a “technical difficulties” graphic was shown…

A Pagano promo aired. He spoke in Spanish and subtitles recapped him saying that he’s from Juarez and is looking to venture into new lands. He said no clown, no party to close…

An Alexander Hammerstone YouTube promo aired. He said Mance Warner probably thought he was really funny for what he did last week. Hammerstone said people take pride in mediocrity. He said they take pride in being fat and stupid, and Warner takes pride in being an out of shape alcoholic. Hammerstone said it should be a straight shot to the top for a person like him, but instead he has speed bumps like Warner. Hammerstone said the belt is like his birth certificate in that it’s had his name on it since it was created. Hammerstone said he’s going to wreck Warner…

Powell’s POV: A couple of good promos. Pagano has major charisma (and that’s coming from someone who doesn’t speak Spanish unless it involves ordering food), and Hammerstone continues to improve every facet of his game.

Bocchini spoke about Colonel Robert Parker attempting to promote wrestling contests on barges and speed ships off the port of Tampa Bay, but the U.S. Coast Guard shot him down. Bocchini said Parker denied any involvement in “those outlaw barge shows”…

Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich checked in from Kauai, Hawaii. They were excited about Tom Lawlor and Dominic Garrini entering the tag team division. The brothers leap off a cliff and into a body of water below… An MLW merch ad aired… A Vikingo vignette aired…

Kirsch spoke about the AAA referees being biased and a few examples were shown. Kirsch said AAA officials said it won’t happen again, but added that it remains to be seen…

A Low Ki video aired. He was outdoors and fired up as he spoke about not being able to let Team Filthy and American Top Team get away with attacking him. Low Ki said he could make a phone call to the king or the god, but the party is not over either way…

Vikingo, Octagón Jr., and Myzteziz Jr. defending the AAA Trios Titles against “Injustice” Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver, and Kotto Brazil was hyped for next week’s show…

Ring entrances for the main event took place. Once both teams were in the ring, Escorpion and Texano Jr. spoke to the live crowd in Spanish. Pillman took the mic away and said said not today…

2. “Los Mercenarios” Rey Escorpion and Texano Jr. vs. “The Hart Foundation” Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Brian Pillman Jr. Smith performed an early vertical suplex on Texano and then covered him for what led to another slow referee count. The broadcast team speculated about whether Contra Unit has eyes in Tijuana.

The Injustice trio of Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver, and Kotto Brazil showed up in the crowd with protest signs. Pillman was isolated by the heels. While the referee was bickering with Smith, Texano slammed his bull rope over one of Pillman’s knees. Pillman ended up tagging out, the referee said he didn’t see it and wouldn’t allow Smith to enter the match.

Pillman tagged seconds later anyway. Smith worked over an opponent with punches in the corner and counted in Spanish, which got a bit of a rise out of the crowd. Smith clotheslined both opponents to ringside, then Pillman performed a flip dive onto them. Pillman rolled Texano back inside the ring. Smith held up Texano and then Pillman performed a springboard Hart Attack clothesline, which led to Smith getting the three count.

Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Brian Pillman Jr. defeated Rey Escorpion and Texano Jr. in a non-title match. MLW leads the series 4-2.

The broadcast team praised Smith and Pillman for working so well together despite this being their first time teaming together in over six months. Pillman posed for photos and signed an autograph on his way to the back…

Bocchini hyped Vikingo, Octagon Jr., and Myzteziz Jr. vs. Injustice for the AAA Trios Titles for next week’s show. A Contra Unit graphic appeared. Josef Samael’s recent promo was replayed with him talking about how they could be anywhere fighting the war, but their soldiers remain behind…

Powell’s POV: Tough crowd for the main event. They were flat from the start, as Pillman stood by the guardrail and tried to play to the fans, but only one or two fans even bothered to look at him. It carried over to the match, though Smith and Pillman were well received as they headed to the back. Overall, the matches were fine and we had some brief, yet solid problems. The show was only 46 minutes in length, which is shorter than usual.



