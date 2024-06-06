Alicia Atout joins the AEW broadcast team

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Alicia Atout has joined the AEW broadcast team. Atout interviewed Mark Briscoe and Wheeler Yuta for an online segments on Wednesday. “Cat’s out of the bag,” Atout wrote on Instagram. “I’m beyond excited to officially announce I’m ALL ELITE. See you every Wednesday, babyyyyy.”

Powell’s POV: Atout previously worked for TNA and MLW. She worked the All In show and the first AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. While being in a relationship with MJF could not hurt her cause with AEW, Atout does good work as an interviewer and also did a great job during her on-air heel romance angle with Richard Holliday in MLW.