TNA Impact preview: The card for tonight’s 20th Anniversary show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.
-Jordynne Grace vs. Allysin Kay for the Knockouts Championship
-Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian
-Laredo Kid vs. AJ Francis for the Digital Media Championship
-Trent Seven and Mike Bailey vs. Mustafa Ali and Campaign Singh
-Jake Something vs. Kon
-Gisele Shaw returns
Powell’s POV: The first edition of TNA Impact aired on June 4, 2004. TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. The same night replay is back at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment