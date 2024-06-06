ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.
-Kyle Fletcher vs. Dalton Castle for the ROH TV Title
-ROH Women’s TV Champion Billie Starkz vs. Zamaya in a Proving Ground match
-John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Evil Uno vs. Cole Karter, Griff Garrison, and Johnny TV vs. Bronson, Boulder, and Jacked Jameson in a nine-man tag match
-Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean vs. Nick Comoroto and Jacoby Watts
-Marina Shafir in action
-Queen Aminata in action
