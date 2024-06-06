ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Dalton Castle for the ROH TV Title

-ROH Women’s TV Champion Billie Starkz vs. Zamaya in a Proving Ground match

-John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Evil Uno vs. Cole Karter, Griff Garrison, and Johnny TV vs. Bronson, Boulder, and Jacked Jameson in a nine-man tag match

-Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean vs. Nick Comoroto and Jacoby Watts

-Marina Shafir in action

-Queen Aminata in action

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).