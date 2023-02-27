ROH HonorClub TV lineup: ROH Championship match set for Thursday’s premiere

CategoriesROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Thursday’s ROH HonorClub TV show.

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. AR Fox for the ROH Championship

Powell’s POV: Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman will be the broadcast team. The new weekly series will stream Thursdays at 6CT/7ET via HonorClub. The tapings for the first block of shows was held over the weekend. My reviews of the ROH HonorClub TV shows will be available on Fridays along with my audio review are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).