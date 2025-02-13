TNA wrestler Chris Bey is able to walk, shares details regarding his major neck surgery

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA wrestler Chris Bey is celebrating his 29th birthday today, but he shared a gift with fans by releasing a video that shows him standing up and walking. Bey released a statement along with the video in which he said he was given just a 10-25 percent chance of walking again after he suffered a neck injury during an October 27 match. Bey wrote that he underwent surgery to fuse his neck (C6 and C7) and spinal cord (C6-T1). He credited the quick reaction of TNA officials for potentially saving his life. Bey used the words “never say never” regarding a potential return to the ring.

Thank You Greatest Story Ever Told pic.twitter.com/UgWQYg3DnD — Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) February 13, 2025

Powell’s POV: I’ve never had the pleasure of meeting Chris, but the footage of him walking truly makes my day. Here’s wishing him the very best as he continues down the road to what we all hope will be a full recovery. You can help out with his recovery fund via his GoFundMe Page.