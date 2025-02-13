TNA announces WrestleMania week show for Las Vegas

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA announced that the Unbreakable event will be held April 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Cox Pavilion. The show will be held on the Thursday of WrestleMania week. Read the official announcement at TNAwrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: TNA Unbreakable show will stream on Impact+. The Cox Pavilion capacity for boxing is 3,286. The venue is home of the UNLV Lady Rebels college basketball team. It will be interesting to see if TNA airs Impact as a live lead-in for Unbreakable.