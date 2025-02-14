NXT Vengeance Day, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Grand Slam coverage, Elias, Viscera

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Happy Valentine’s Day. If you forgot to mention it to your significant other this morning, there’s still time to send flowers and pass it off like you acted like you forgot so that the flowers would be a bigger surprise. I am celebrating a 27-year anniversary with my gal Christina today, so let’s just say that I know a thing or two about scrambling to make up for forgetfulness.

-NXT Vengeance Day will be held on Saturday in Washington, D.C. at Entertainment and Sports Arena. The premium live event is headlined by Oba Femi vs. Grayson Waller vs. Austin Theory in a Triple Threat for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his live review as the show streams on Peacock (and Netflix internationally) for his pre-show notables or the start of the main card at 6CT/7ET. A same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Smackdown is live from Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena. The show features additional Elimination Chamber qualifiers. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Grand Slam themed edition of Collision air on same day tape delay from Brisbane, Australia at Brisbane Entertainment Centre. The show features Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher, and Mariah May vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship. Grand Slam is listed as an episode of Collision and will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 9:30CT/10:30Et or after TNT’s NBA All-Star weekend coverage. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Smackdown and Saturday’s NXT Vengeance Day in Washington, D.C. and Saturday’s AEW Grand Slam in Brisbane, Australia. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Elijah (Jeffrey Sciullo) is 38. He worked as Elias in WWE. Crazy conspiracy theorists claim that he also worked as Ezekiel, but that was clearly his brother!

-The late Nelson Frazier Jr. was born on February 14, 1971. He died of a heart attack at age 43 on February 18, 2014. He worked as Big Daddy V, Mabel, Viscera, and King Mabel.