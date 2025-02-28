TNA Impact results (2/27): Moore’s review of Oba Femi, Matt Hardy, and Jeff Hardy vs. Moose, Eddie Edwards, and Brian Myers, Mance Warner vs. Sami Callihan, Frankie Kazarian vs. Ace Austin

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,075)

Taped February 21, 2025 in Orlando, Florida at Full Sail University

Simulcast February 27, 2025 on AXS TV and TNA+

Highlights from last week’s TNA Impact show aired… Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer…

The System made their entrance first. Tom Hannifan recapped this past week’s NXT where Moose defended the X Division Championship against NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King (Brian Pillman Jr). Hannifan hyped up Oba Femi vs. Moose for the NXT Championship in two weeks at the NXT Roadblock themed episode.

Alisha Edwards took the mic first and did her usual “do you want to know something” heat generating line. Alisha said she doesn’t care about what the fans want because The System is always ten steps ahead. Eddie said The System made an example out of the young sensation when JDC took out Leon Slater. Eddie said another future star found out what happens when you cross the system.

JDC took the mic and said “shut up town”. There were some boos from the fans mixed with a small amount of them, unsuccessfully, trying to start a Fandango entrance theme chant. Dango said that Leon should have got with the System, but got run over by a choo choo train. Moose said everyone is talking about Oba Femi. Moose said he went into Oba’s universe and shook his world all up.

Moose said that Oba returned the favor and stepped in Moose’s ring to prove he’s a ruler. Moose said Oba will find out there’s a huge difference between being the ruler of NXT and the face of the franchise. Moose said there’s been one thing bothering him that he can’t stop thinking about, Jeff Hardy pinning him twice. Moose said that bothers him because he knows Jeff isn’t what he used to be. Moose said The System and the stupid people in Orlando also know.

Moose said that Jeff’s luck will run out tonight. Brian Myers said they all know that Leon Slater and Oba Femi aren’t System material. Myers said that two dirty, rotten scoundrels, Eddie and Orlando Colon, might be System material. Eddie and Orlando Colon made their entrance. Eddie said he wants to remind everyone what the Colon name means. Eddie said that the business isn’t a hobby to him and Orlando. It’s a way of life and only a few people can understand what that means.

Eddie said he has respect for The System. He said he especially has respect for JDC and Brian Myers (due to them being in WWE Developmental and the Main Roster together for years). Orlando said that they came to TNA not to just be a part of a roster, but to show everyone what it means to be a Colon. Dominance, Greatness, and Violence.

Orlando said in order to take over TNA, why fight against The System when they can run with the system. Orlando said that they should both have each others backs. Moose said he like these guys. Moose said that is an example of how everyone knows that you should trust the system. The System and Colons fist bumped to end the segment…

Gia Miller interviewed Jody Threat and Dani Luna backstage about them facing Ash and Heather by Elegance where the loser has to be the other team’s personal concierge for 24 hours. Dani said Ash and Heather are so preoccupied by cosmetic things, but Spitfire is here to fight and that’s why they are champion. Jody Threat said they like to do things themselves, but who are they to say no to a little help for 24 hours. Jody and Dani listed off menial things that Ash and Heather could do. Dani had Jody and Gia chant “Mohawks” with her because she wanted Ash and Heather to get mohawks…

Tom Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: That opening segment didn’t really click with me and I felt like they had too many people talking without much being said. For some reason they felt the need to have every System member get a word in. I would have had the talented Alisha Edwards and Moose carry the entire mic work, notably because the focus should be on Moose’s programs with Oba and Jeff. A bit of a dud too to have the Colons show up. I like them as a tag team (and I really liked them when Rosa Mendes and her hips were a part of the act), but they received the gauntlet of failed gimmicks (from matadores to time share salesmen). This is too vintage TNA to be treating WWE undercard castoffs as a huge deal or a focal point of a segment.

Leon Slater walked into The System members backstage, and started to berated them for The System putting his name in their mouths in the prior segment. Matt and Jeff Hardy showed up to have Leon’s back. Conveniently, security guards were on hand to get in between both groups…

Mike Santana made his entrance through the Full Sail crowd. Meta Four’s Oro Mensah made his entrance as Santana’s opponent…

John’s Thoughts: Dang. Cannon fodder? I don’t know the result of this match, but this screams Oro Mensah getting demoted back down to being enhancement guy. Maybe because he’s Swiss he was “too Swiss” for HBK? I kid. I assume he loses. And dang too! His last program in NXT was going after the NXT Championship against All Ego Ethan Page, and having a fun feud where he would get non-regulation pins against him. He was also getting better on the mic after telling his real life tragedy and the struggle that his parents went through to raise their kids.

1. Mike Santana vs. Oro Mensah. Oro got in a wrist hold, but Santana quickly turned the tables. Oro and Santana faced off in a stalemate. Santana no-sold strikes and returned the favor with a flurry of his own. Oro came back with a huracanrana and chop. Hannifan noted that Oro is a former NXT UK Tag Team Champion. Oro went for a Plancha, but Santana caught Oro and gave him Snake Eyes on the apron followed by a Mafia Kick.

Santana gave Oro loud chops in the corners. Hannifan explained that Santana is pissed because after celebrating three years of sobriety, AA meetings are sacred to him and Mustafa Ali disrespected that. Santana countered a back suplex into a rolling cutter for a nearfall. Oro met Santana on the top rope. Santana used headbutts to knock Oro off.

Oro hit Santana with a Guile Flash Kick, followed by a Shortarm Koppu Kick for a nearfall. Santana rolled up Oro for a nearfall. Santana caught Oro off a Koppu Kick attempt and hit him with a Buckle Bomb. Santana hit a staggered Oro with Spin the Block for the victory.

Mike Santana defeated Oro Mensah via pinfall in 5:04.

John’s Thoughts: A good match and win for Santana. Even though I griped a bit about Oro being demoted to enhancement fodder, I do like it and respect WWE for allowing some of their in-ring veterans to job to establish TNA stars, and it’s not just relegated to developmental or NIL wrestlers eating losses. Heck, Santana just beat a guy whose last television feud was going after the NXT Championship at The Great American Bash.

While Santana was still recovering in the ring, a documentary-style vignette aired featuring Mustafa Ali and his cabinet. The video was titled “Who is the Real Mike Santana”. Jason Hotch said a man without vices, is a man with something to hide. Tasha Steelz said that Mike Santana has been hiding something from the fans and American people. John Skyler said he enjoys a cold drink after a 40-hour work week just as much as the next guy, but he doesn’t like drinking with Mike Santana.

A graphic aired that said alcohol sales are at an all time record high due to Mike Santana stimulating the alcohol economy (Wow! That is vile and deep! I love the approach!). A montage aired of Mike Santana in-ring low-lights while making Santana out to look like he’s relapsing. The vignette ended with Mustafa Ali saying that he approves of this message…

Tom Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: That was a great roast vid! I’m still not 100% aboard with Ali’s cosplay, but I like that he’s toned down the “actor trying to act like he’s running for election 100% of the time” aspects of his character, and is coming off more like a master manipulator and agitator. This feud reminds me a bit of the CM Punk vs. Jeff Hardy or Chris Jerico vs. CM Drunk feuds where they are focused on real life trauma (Jeff’s alcoholism and Punk’s father). Random fantasy booking idea. To help Santana even up the numbers (even though the Good Hands are still at the “jobber” level), I wouldn’t mind seeing the Out Tha Mud tag team (OTM), who’s struggling to get TV time on NXT, teamed up with Mike Santana. Part of what made Reggie/Scrypts work as their leader, was his real life story and talking ability made him encapsulate what climbing from out tha mud really means. Mike Santana’s struggles and story that we see in front of our eyes is a HUGE example of comin’ out from under da mud too! Again fantasy booking, probably will never happen. WWE should just bring Reggie back! Heck, TNA should sign Reggie! He’s much improved (and even has a singles win over El Hijo Del Vikingo. And NOBODY gets singles wins over Vikingo).

Tom Hannifan reminded viewers of Mustafa Ali’s “smeer campaign” against Mike Santana. The camera cut to Mike Santana looking for Ali backstage. Santana ran into Steelz, Hotch, and Skyler. Skyler insinuated that Mr. Ali doesn’t have time for somebody like Santana. Santana said that if Ali wants to play dumb, he should play dumb face to face. Skyler said he’ll relay that to Ali. Santana said he is about to relay his foot up Skyler’s ass, but Tasha stopped Santana from saying “ass” and dragged off Skyler and Hotch…

Tessa Blanchard got a televised entrance for the next match. A local competitor was already in the ring. Hannifan noted that this was the first time in four years that Blanchard has competed in a TNA ring…

2. Tessa Blanchard vs. Kelsey Heather. Tessa dominated early on with a flurry of strikes, with Heather having no chance. Tessa stopped to soak in the heat. This allowed Kelsey to land a huracanrana. Tessa quickly ended that rally with a few kicks, Shotgun Dropkick, and Snap Suplex into the buckles. Masha Slamovich was shown watching the match in the back. Tessa caused Kelsey to flinch and then added the disrespect with a slap to the face.

Kelsey escaped a hammerlock and got a few rollup attempts in. Tessa ended that rally with a Cutter. Tessa hit Kelsey with a Hammerlock DDT for the victory.

Tessa Blanchard defeated Kelsey Heather via pinfall in 2:33.

The show cut to Masha Slamovich shaking her head in disapproval after watching Tessa’s match. Gia Miller showed up to try to interview Masha, but Cora Jade stormed into the scene and knocked down Masha. Cora said that Masha should be worrying about her since she’s going to take Masha’s title at Sacrifice. The security guards ran in to separate both women and help Masha get up…

Tom Hannifan plugged upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Simple and sweet. No need to drag on with the stalling from Tessa, and there still is a sense of un-fulfillment (in a heat generating way) in Tessa clocking-in and clocking-out quickly with a quick enhancement match. I would dial back on trying to make Tessa out to be a racist (which TNA productions did last week when they were putting a magnifying glass on the “she’s a racist” chants). If we can stay away from that, I think this Tessa return can be a good and productive one for the company. She’s mad natural and talented at pro wrestling to the point that if she can put her demons behind her she can help carry TNA to another level.

TNA Champion Joe Hendry and Elijah (a.k.a. Elias [Samson]) were chatting backstage, with Elijah extra giddy about them teaming up last week and defeating The Colons. Hendry said wrestling is about moments, and that was a moment. Hendry said he has seen this movie before and he knows that if he keeps teaming with Elijah, he’ll get a guitar whacked over his head.

Elijah said he doesn’t blame Joe for thinking that, he’s seen this a ton of times too. He said that Joe has nothing to worry about and they can make great music together. Elijah said Joe has a friend in him. Joe said if Elijah can believe in him, then he’ll walk with Elijah. The System showed up and surrounded Elijah and Joe. Alisha asked Joe “do you want to know something”. JDC said that they better know that The System runs the show around here. The System walked off…

John’s Thoughts: I like Joe Hendry lampshading the obvious wrestling cliche of the inevitable tag team betrayal. Lampshading tends not to work 80% of the time, as it usually kills the immersion, but Hendry’s delivery does make it work well in almost a Deadpool meta-breaking way. I still believe Elijah is going to stab Hendry in the back with a guitar shot, solely based off their fun indie feud in 2024. That feud started when Hendry started appearing on WWE television and Elijah blamed Joe Hendry for taking his job as WWE’s acoustic guitar guy. That led to Hendry responding with a wonderful diss parody music video to the tune of KC and the Sunshine Band (which I’ll post below this).

First Class made their entrance first. Steve Maclin made his entrance. Hannifan said he was honored to call Maclin’s first televised pro wrestling match, which occurred in Full Sail University (on NXT)…

3. Steve Maclin vs. KC Navarro (w/AJ Francis). Navarro tried to use his speed to get the upper hand, but was quickly lifted into a power bomb. Maclin pummeled KC with strikes to the back, followed by a basement lariat. Maclin jawed with AJ at ringside which allowed KC to knock him off the apron. AJ gave Maclin Snake Eyes on the apron. Eric Young and The Northern Armory walked out to watch from the stage.

AJ jawed with Young from a distance. Maclin caught KC with a back elbow. Navarro came right back with a Sling Blade. Maclin took advantage of KC’s showboating with clotheslines and a Thesz Press. Maclin hit KC with an Angle Slam for a nearfall. Navarro hit Maclin with a kick combination adn knee. Navarro hit Maclin with a frog splash for a nearfall.

Maclin blocked a Tornado DDT and reversed it into an End of Days. Maclin hit KC with a Tree of Woe Spear. Maclin hit Navarro with a Death Rider like DDT for the victory.

Steve Maclin defeated KC Navarro via pinfall in 6:39.

Eric Young gave Maclin a golf clap from the distance. Tom Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: I want to give KC Navarro a bit of props. He plays the role of “plucky heel” very well. The words “plucky heel” should be diametrically opposed, but the guy shows a lot of heart and good moves, only to shoot himself in the foot with showboating, good heel traits. Plus his opponents no-selling him up his points as a set-up guy. On the other side, Tom Hannifan was right to call frame this as a full-circle moment for Maclin. Maclin made his debut in Full Sail as the small and forgettable background character Steve Cutler. Cutler overhauled his look, gimmick, and promo ability, and he has digivolved into the powerhouse we see as Steve Maclin today. If I were WWE, I wouldn’t mind bringing back THIS version of Steve. He wasn’t even released from WWE due to his actions (he was released due to his tag team partner, former TNA wrestler Gunner, actin’ a foo).

Tessa Blanchard was about too leave the venue, but took offense to Lei Ying Li glaring at her in the hallway. Lei told Tessa that she talks too much. Tessa said that Lei doesn’t deserve to breathe the same breath as her. Director of Authority Santino Marella got in between them to keep the peace. Santino booked Tessa “Blan Shard” vs. Lei Ying Li for Sacrifice. Tessa walked away saying “whatever” while rolling her eyes…

The Personal Concierge was in the ring doing his usual heat segment to mock the “dengenerate pigs” in the crowd. Heather and Ash by Elegance made their entrance as sexy fan service versions of Minnie Mouse, to appeal to the local Disney World fans. Tom Hannifan joked that Matthew Rehwoldt’s wildest dreams have just come true. Spitfire then made their entrance. Hannifan reminded viewers of the added stipulation where the losers will have to be the personal servants of the winning tag team…

4. “Spitfire” Dani Luna and Jody Threat vs. Ash by Elegance and Heather by Elegance (w/The Personal Concierge) for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships. A “you look stupid” chant ensued for the Elegance team (Well? We’ve definitely seen stupider in pro wrestling. And they are wearing fan service, which should appeal to the local market). Ash flexed her muscles a bit to show off. Jody dominated Ash in a headlock sequence.

Hannifan reminded viewers that Jody’s friend Lars Frederickson (lead man of Rancid) had trained Spitfire. Heather tagged in. Spitfire cut the ring in half on Heather with quick tags and tandem offense. The Concierge distracted the ref which allowed Ash to hit Jody with a Codebreaker, getting Heather a nearfall. The Elegance crew cut the ring in half on Jody. Luna tagged in and hit Heather with a Power Bomb for a nearfall.

Dani used a German Suplex to prevent a tag by Heather. Heather and ash yanked Dani into the rope. Heather hit Dani with an assisted double stomp for a nearfall. Jody tagged in. Jody hit Ash with a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Heather dodged a meteora by Jody. Jody hit Heather with a Stunner and tagged in Dani. Dani dragged HEather in the ring with a deadlift Butterfly Suplex. Dani hit Heather with an assisted Sitout Power Bomb. Jody picked up the win on Heather.

Spitfire defeated Heather and Ash by Elegance via pinfall in 8:12 to retain the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships.

Dani took the mic and gloated about Ash and Heather being their personal concierge for a day. Ash, Heather, and Iceman were over the top in selling the agony of defeat. Hannifan plugged upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Uh. Yawn. It’s had to have been a year, right? It feel like a year. The never ending feud between Spitfire and the Elegance Girls continues; and via the stipulation of this match, this feud might continue for another few months. The in-ring quality of this match was great! The characters of Jody and Dani, aren’t great! The titles should have already been on the WAAAAAY more entertaining Ash and Heather by Elegance, who are even doing entertaining fan service entrances these days. I hope they put the belts quickly on Ash and Heather and then turn the page. You can’t complain about lack of depth now because TNA’s Knockouts Tag Division now has access to an entire selection of random cheerleaders and gymnasts via WWE’s NIL and developmental program.

Santino and Spitfire caught up with Ash and Heather in the parking lot to remind them of the prior match stipulation…

Entrances for the next match took place…

5. Mance Warner (w/Steph De Lander) vs. Sami Callihan. Sami immediately hit Mance with a Stunner. Sami then dragged Mance to ringside and hit him with a chair for the DQ.

Mance Warner defeated Sami Callihan via DQ in 0:30.

Mance ducked another chair shot and took down Sami with a lariat. After getting a kiss from Steph, Mance jabbed Sami with a chair a few times. Referees and security ran out to pull both men apart. Santino Marella walked out and booked Sami vs. Mance in a Street Fight for Sacrifice…

Tom Hannifan hyped upcoming matches…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A bit of deja vu, as this was the exact formula of Sami and Mance’s feud from MLW back in 2018 or 2019. Only difference here is Mance isn’t in his fun dopey babyface persona (Which reminds me, they should be giving him more mic time). I’m looking forward to the garbage match both of these men can come up with because it’s their specialty. Just as long as we don’t get any CTE shots to the head.

Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont, and Tyriek Igwe joined the commentary table. Frankie Kazarian made his entrance with his Call Your Shot Trophy. Ace Austin made his entrance…

6. Frankie Kazarian vs. Ace Austin. Frankie called for a time out and demanded that McKenzie Mitchell announce him as the King of TNA. McKenzie sarcastically made the announcement. Ace hit Kazarian with an armdrag and dropkick. Ace got Frankie with a few rollup attempts for nearfalls. Austin sold a injured leg. Ace hit Kazarian with a snap leg drop. Ace dumped Frankie to ringside.

Ace put on the brakes when Tyson and Tyriek got in the way of a flip dive. Ace hit Kaz with a thrust kick from the apron. Ace flashed glares at Wes Lee while also jawing with Tyson and Tyriek . Wes distracted Ace which allowed Kazarian to slingshot Ace by pulling the top rope, into a cutter for a victory.

Frankie Kazarian defeated Ace Austin via pinfall in 5:56.

Kazarian did a victory lap in the ring while Wes Lee and crew clapped. Tyson and Tyriek put the boots to Ace after Kazarian left. Zach Wentz and Trey Miguel ran out with chairs to chase off Wes Lee, Tyson, and Tyriek…

Tom Hannifan hyped the main event after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: TNA is doing everything right with Frankie Kazarian. From booking his fun heel character to booking his Money in the Bank [ish] run. Frankie’s strong mic work is justifying this push and protection which has me looking forward to a presumably successful cash in. He’s not necessarily in a feud with anybody, he’s getting these logical fluke wins to build up his ethos.

A skit aired where Dani Luna ordered the Elegance Girls to carry their bags and Jody told them to walk her dog. Ash talked to Steph De Lander and started talking crap about the dog in front of them. Steph said that the dog was her’s not Jody’s and if Ash talks shit about her dog again she’ll hit Ash in the F’n face. Jody then gave Ash a poop bag and leash to walk the dog. At the end of the night, Ash and Heather acted disgusted when they had to share the back seat of a car with Jody’s dog…

Hollywood Hunk Ryan Nemeth his entrance to announce that “My Brother” Nic Nemeth will return to TNA in 15 days at Sacrifice. A counter graphic aired to say that Nic was returning in 15 days…

The following segments were advertised for next week: Mike Santana vs. John Skyler, The Northern Armory vs. The Rascalz, Xia Brookside vs. Savannah Evans, The Hardy Boyz vs. The Colons, and an Oba Femi talking segment…

Highlights aired from this past week’s NXT, featuring TNA wrestlers…

The System made their entrance. NXT Champion Oba Femi made his entrance followed by the Hardy Boyz…

John’s Thoughts: The legendary John Cahill returns to Full Sail. Sorry had to throw in Eddie Edwards, who went by that random generated WWE gimmick name name when he had a cup of coffee in NXT.

7. Oba Femi, Matt Hardy, and Jeff Hardy vs. “The System” Moose, Brian Myers, and Eddie Edwards (w/Alisha Edwards). Moose and Oba squared off, but Moose quickly tagged in Eddie. Oba took down Eddie with a right hook. Oba took down Eddie and Myers with a clothesline. The babyfaces dumped the heels to ringside heading into break.[c]

The Hardys cut the ring in half on Myers and hit him with Poetry in Motion. Alisha distracted the referee which allowed Moose to get a hand on Jeff. Jeff sold a leg injury. Moose tagged in and gave Jeff some ground and pound. The System cut the ring in half on Jeff with methodical offense. Jeff surprised Moose with a Twist of Fate to bring in Matt, who hit Moose with rapid “delete” strikes.

Matt hit Moose with a DDT. Moose dodged a Twist of Fate, but ate a Side Effect. Eddie broke up Matt pin. Oba caught Eddie’s dive and chokeslammed him on the apron. The Hardy’s hit Moose with a Plot Twist. Myers broke up the pin by shoving Jeff into the referee. REF BUMP!!! Oba confronted Moose in the ring. Oba no sold a big boot and gave Moose a spinebuster. The Colons ran out and were disposed by Oba. Moose hit Oba with a Spear. Matt went for a Twist of Fate on Moose, but Myers was able to give Matt a forearm. Moose hit Matt with the Spear for the win.

The System defeated Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Oba Femi via pinfall.

JDC walked out to join The System in the ring to celebrate. Say his name and he appears! I believe in Joe Hendry! Clap Clap! Joe Hendry and Elias ran out. The System ducked to ringside. Santino Marella made his entrance. He booked Jeff Hardy vs. Moose for the X Division Champion ship at Sacrifice because Jeff pinned Moose twice. Santino also booked The System and The Colons vs. The Hardy Boyz and three mystery guys. Impact closed…

John’s Thoughts: A logical finish to have Matt be the one to take the pin to put heat on the heels. Moose has simultaneous programs with Jeff and Oba so Matt had to eat this. Speaking of Moose, it’s a tale of too settings. Moose looks like same ol Moose here, but he feels rejuvenated in the new NXT setting. He’s just done everything there is to do in TNA to where he needs a fresh start in a new universe (heck, Eddie Edwards too).

This week’s TNA was solid, but a little bit jarring in terms of them trying to sync the taped show with the live NXT. Both are booking to big events, which initiates the jar. This is the most we’ve seen Santino Marella in one week, probably ever, as he was all over TNA and NXT booking matches. I’ll give them a pass since WWE is in Mania season and things should settle down once that’s past. I’m hoping we get more NIL and developmental wrestlers over now that the working relationship if active.