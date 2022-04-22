04/22 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Moose and Josh Alexander, Bullet Club vs. Honor No More eight-man tag, Ace Austin and Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel and Laredo Kid, Eric Young and Deaner vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus in a non-title match, Rebellion predictions

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Moose and Josh Alexander, Jay White, Chris Bey, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson vs. Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, Kenny King, and Vincent, Ace Austin and Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel and Laredo Kid, Eric Young and Deaner vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus in a non-title match, Rebellion predictions, and more (26:44)…

Click here for the April 22 Impact Wrestling audio review.

