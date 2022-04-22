Impact Wrestling TV rating and viewership for the Rebellion go-home show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show averaged 112,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is down from the previous episode’s 123,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished 143rd in the Thursday cable ratings with an 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the 0.04 rating drawn the previous week. The NJPW show that followed Impact failed to crack Thursday’s top 150 cable ratings. A pair of NBA Playoff games topped the cable ratings again on Thursday. With that in mind, Impact held up pretty well against strong competition.

