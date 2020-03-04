Tegan Nox discusses tonight’s NXT TV cage match against Dakota Kai and what it means as part of her comeback

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT wrestler Tegan Nox spoke with Brian Fritz of Sporting News and was asked about her cage match with Dakota Kai that will take place on tonight’s NXT television show. “I’m a bit of everything,” she said. “To be honest, I’m excited because it’s rare that we get to do these sorts of matches in NXT, especially with women, which is super cool for us. But also nervous because it’s really high and I’m not good with heights.”

Nox also spoke about what the cage match means in terms of her comeback. “It means a lot to me, especially having the trust of people like Triple H and Coach (Sara) Amato who were around when I went through two ACL surgeries,” said Nox. “To be able to bring me back, not just bring me back to wrestle normal matches, but to give me such high caliber matches like the street fight at Takeover and this cage match. I’ve experienced online people that doubt me, call me a liability and say that I shouldn’t be doing these sorts of matches. But just having the respect and the trust of those people, it makes the match that much more special for myself.” Read the full interview at SportingNews.com.

Powell’s POV: Nox and Kai have had a good feud that started with an awesome beatdown by Kai at the NXT WarGames event. Nox also looked back at how quiet the crowd was when she suffered her second torn ACL, coming back mentally from the injuries, her relationship with Candice LeRae, her comeback video, and more. There’s also an interesting section on being diagnosed with depression and anxiety and how she hopes to help others who experience the same issues.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Stu Bennett discussing the NWA Crockett Cup, whether he's interested in returning to the ring, working as a color commentator, his history with Nick Aldis, Drew McIntyre, and Marty Scurll, his acting career, and much more. Check out the NWA Crockett Cup on Sunday, April 19 in Atlanta, Georgia at Gateway Center Arena or via FITE.TV pay-per-view...

