WWE Smackdown preview: The updated card for tonight’s Elimination Chamber go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes’ final words before his meeting with The Rock at Elimination Chamber

-Women’s U.S. Champion Chelsea Green in action

-WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus appears

-LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar in a qualifier for a match that will determine No. 1 contender to the U.S. Championship

-Jacob Fatu vs. Andrade in a qualifier for a match that will determine No. 1 contender to the U.S. Championship

-Braun Strowman vs. Carmelo Hayes in a qualifier for a match that will determine No. 1 contender to the U.S. Championship

-The winners of qualifying matches meet in a Triple Threat to become the No. 1 contender to the U.S. Championship

Powell's POV: The Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight for the U.S. Championship match has been pulled from the show. Smackdown will be live from Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena.