Moose on the TNA and NXT partnership, working with Oba Femi and Ethan Page, his dream opponent

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

PWMania interview with guest Moose

Interview conducted by Scott Mitchell

Available at PWMania.com

On the NXT–TNA partnership: “Oh man, I honestly believe without the working relationship that we have with NXT, we probably wouldn’t be in the position we are to be having this AMC deal. Because WWE has a big platform, every time one of our talents goes there, we’re seen by millions of people. After our performance there, those viewers who watch their show, if they like a guy like me or [Mike] Santana or Leon [Slater], they will tune in to see what we’re doing. I believe now that we’re on a bigger network, they’re going to send us bigger stars because it will be seen by more eyes.”

On working with NXT talent like Oba Femi and Ethan Page: “It’s been great. Oba Femi, I can say nothing but praise about him. In fact, after the first time I got a chance to work with him, I said he’s going to be the future of WWE. Page is a good friend of mine. I’ve known him for probably a decade now. We’ve had matches together, tag matches together, and I was just happy we got to show the world our chemistry in front of a bigger audience.”

On his goals for 2026 and dream matches: “My goal is just to be a better human being. That’s one thing I know I can control. With everything else, I don’t like setting long-term goals in wrestling. A lot of those things are out of my control. As far as dream matches, I think it’s well known my biggest dream match is Brock Lesnar. He’s one of the guys I molded the Moose character on. But the only thing I do control is that whoever I share the ring with, I’m always going to give 110 percent.”

Other topics include TNA’s upcoming debut on AMC Networks, working alongside his closest friends in The System, the impact of JDC’s retirement, and how discipline and mindset continue to define his TNA career.