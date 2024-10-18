WWE reportedly books 2300 Arena for likely NXT show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has booked the 2300 Arena. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reports that the company likely booked the former ECW Arena for Wednesday, November 6. The assumption is that NXT will run that night to avoid running on election night in the United States.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dynamite will be held in Manchester, New Hampshire at SNHU Arena on November 6. NXT avoiding election night is a wise move, even if the results of the U.S. Presidential election are not determined by Wednesday. NXT trounced Dynamite when the AEW aired on a Tuesday, so it will be interesting to see if AEW fares better when NXT changes nights.