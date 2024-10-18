TNA Impact preview: The lineup for Thursday’s Bound For Glory go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.
-Nic Nemeth and Joe Hendry contract signing for the TNA World Title match at Bound For Glory
-Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich contract signing for the Knockouts Title match at Bound For Glory
-Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Ace Austin, Chris Bey vs. Moose, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, and JDC
-Wendy Choo vs. Jody Threat
-Josh Alexander vs. Jonathan Gresham
Powell's POV: This will be the go-home show for the Bound For Glory pay-per-view event that will be held on Saturday, October 26 in Detroit, Michigan at Wayne State Fieldhouse. TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET.
