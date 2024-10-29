What's happening...

TNA wrestler Chris Bey’s first statement since undergoing neck surgery

October 29, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA shared the following statement from Chris Bey on Tuesday.

“I just want to take a few moments to extend my heartfelt thanks and deepest appreciation for so much and to so many over the past few days. From everyone at TNA Wrestling, to the incredible medical staff here in Detroit, to family, friends and fans worldwide. I know you have been praying for my full recovery from the in-ring accident this past Sunday. Monday was Day One for me on this journey, which I know will be long and challenging. Thanks again for the love and support, and please keep the prayers coming!”

Powell’s POV: Bey suffered a neck injury during a match at Sunday’s TNA Impact taping in Detroit. He underwent surgery and neither he nor the company have shared any specifics regarding the injury or the surgery. We continue to wish him the very best in his recovery.

