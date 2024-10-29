What's happening...

NXT Halloween Havoc poll results for the best match and overall show grade

October 29, 2024

NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s NXT Halloween Havoc event received an B grade from 48 percent of the voters in our post show poll. C finished second with 21 percent of the vote. A was a close third with 18 percent of the vote.

-46 percent of the voters gave best match honors to Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade vs. Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer. Tony D’Angelo vs. Oba Femi in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares match for the NXT North American Title finished second with 31 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a C- grade during my same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). I thought there were too many hardcore style matches and the show didn’t measure up to other NXT premium live events or the older Takeover specials. I agree with the readers’ choice of the women’s tag team match as the best match of the night.

