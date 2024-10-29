NXT TV results (10/29): Moore’s review of Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Je’Von Evans and Cedric Alexander for the NXT Tag Team Titles, Zaria’s in-ring debut

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live October 29, 2024 on The CW

[Hour One] Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer. The show was about to cut to highlights from Halloween Havoc, but the show cut right to Tatum Paxley pushing a casket to the ring which she said was for Wendy Choo…

Entrances for the opening match took place…

1. Tatum Paxley vs. Wendy Choo in a casket match. Both women wore costumes. Tatum rallied with right hands. Choo came back with a clothesline. Tatum hit Choo with a jump kick. Choo got Tatum in the casket, but Tatum tossed Choo aside and hit her with a cannonball at ringside. Paxley put a trash can over the head and body of Choo. Paxley hit the trash can with Choo in it with a broomstick.

Paxley set up a trash can in the corner. Tatum hit Choo with a crossbody block and modified Burning Hammer. Tatum hurt herself on the trash can when Choo ducked a crossbody attempt. Choo put Paxley in a trash can while she was in the Tree of Woe. Choo hit Tatum with a Shotgun Dropkick.[c]

Paxley and Choo took turns trading Irish Whips. Choo then body slammed Paxley into her doll house. Choo got Paxley in the casket and closed it, but Paxley used Choo’s body pillow to keep it open a bit. Choo unzipped the body pillow and spilled Legos like they were thumbtacks. Choo chokeslammed Paxley on the legos. A Picture in Picture showed William Regal coaching Lexis King before his upcoming Heritage Cup match.

Paxley got her knees up to prevent Choo from closing the casket. Choo hit Paxley with the sleepy elbow drop in the casket. Once the door opened, but women sat up. Both women traded right hands while standing in the casket. Paxley escaped a sleeper hold and sprayed Choo with a Fire Extinguisher. Choo fell through the bad she dragged to ringside. Paxley put Choo in the casket and closed the lid.

Tatum Paxley defeated Wendy Choo in 10:09 to win the casket match.

John’s Thoughts: A hard worked holiday gimmick match. Wendy Choo might be in need for another character reboot with hopefully more promo time. Choo delivers every time she’s in the ring, but crowds don’t have a reason to care about her one way or another. She loses all her matches now. They even pulled the plug on the tag team with Rosemary a few days ago at Bound for Glory. (I wouldn’t mind if they unearth her old Mei Ying gimmick from her run in NXT Black and Gold).

Vic Joseph and Booker T checked in on commentary. Vic hyped next week’s show at the old ECW Arena. He then sent the show to highlights from Halloween Havoc. Trick Williams was shown walking backstage…[c]

Vic Joseph plugged NXT’s 2300 arena show for next week. Vic then sent the show to clips from this year’s WrestleMania with ringside sound bites. It was noted that you can see these clips on WWE’s YouTube page…

NXT Champion Trick Williams made his entrance. Trick fired up the crowd. He talked about how he walked through the Devil’s Playground, washed his hands with holy water, and beat Ethan Page to retain the title. Trick said he is in pain and Page delivered on his promise. Trick said he didn’t expect Ridge Holland to jump him after the match. Trick noted that he wants to talk to the WWE Hall of Famer himself, Bubba Ray Dudley (a.k.a. Bully Ray).

Bubba Ray Dudley made his entrance to his WWE Dudley Boyz theme. Trick thanked Bubba for having his back at Halloween Havoc. Bubba said he didn’t need the thanks, he just did the right thing. Bubba said the situation was more about Ridge Holland showing disrespect to him, Dave LaGreca, and Busted Open Radio. Bubba said he watched Trick defend his championship and getting his hand raised. He said he noticed the “Whoop dat Trick” chants.

Bubba said he was wondering why not one person came to Trick’s aid, and does Trick know why? Bubba said the NXT Title is why nobody came to help Trick. Bubba said Trick is what everyone aspires to be. He said that title is like a bullseye on Trick’s back. Bubba said he advises Trick to have eyes on the back of his head. Trick said he and Bubba want revenge on Ethan and Ridge. Trick said he’s been on Busted Open Radio, but Sunday was the first time he met Bubba in-person.

Trick proposed a tag team match: Trick and Bubba vs. Ethan Page and Ridge at the 2300 Arena show. EC Dub chants ensued. Bubba said just meeting Trick for 3 minutes got his juices flowing. He said he’s hyped up to lace up the boots again and take it to the extreme. He said he wants to bring up the old school tie dye Dudley attire. Bubba then put on his classic glasses and did the “Get the tables” bit with the crowd. Bubba then turned his hat backwards to complete the Bubba Ray look.

Bubba said it’s not about him though, it’s about Trick. Bubba said he appreciates the offer, but he doesn’t want to take a spot from the young wrestlers in the back. Bubba then walked away with the crowd chanting “You Still Got It”…

Ava was watching the segment alongside Rob Van Dam backstage. RVD said Bubba might not want to be on the show next week, but RVD does. Ava said she’ll figure out what RVD does next week. After RVD left, Kelani Jordan walked up to Ava and asked for a one-on-one rematch for the North American Championship. Nikkita Lyons showed up and said that Jordan needs to fight her way back to the title. Jordan said she’ll even go through Lyons if she has to to get her title back…

Lexis King and William Regal made their entrance…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A fun segment between Bully and Trick. Even in 2024, Bully Ray is one of the best talkers in the business. Like most people, I was weary of TNA a few years ago when they gave Bully another run and run on top in the main event title picture. Bully proved that not only is he in better shape than his Bubba days, but he’s the best in manipulating the crowd to do whatever he wants. Curious to see what is the next step in Bubba rejecting Trick’s offer. I also wouldn’t be surprised or I wouldn’t mind if this somehow leads to Trick feuding with Bully over the NXT title because Bully Ray always turns on everybody.

Vic Joseph plugged Inside the NFL on CW…

Shawn Spears was coaching Brooks Jensen on going after the North American Title. They approached Tony D’Angelo for a talk. Luca Crucifino and Stacks showed up and Tony D told Spears and Jensen that he’ll talk to them later. Luca played a voice message where a person threatened and said he’ll see Tony D next week. Vic Joseph wondered if the person was Nunzio (Little Guido)…

No Quarter Catch Crew made their entrance. Mike Rome handled the formal in-ring championship introductions and rules explanation for the Heritage Cup match…

2. Charlie Dempsey (w/Tavion Heights, Wren Sinclair, Myles Borne) vs. Lexis King (w/William Regal) for the NXT Heritage Cup. Both men traded technical counters and rollup pin attempts. Dempsey worked on King with CQC Clinch moves. King came back with a dropkick and crossbody. Dempsey picked up the first pinfall after a Butterfly Bridge Suplex. [End of Round 1]

Charile Dempsey picked up the pinfall 2:25 in round 1 to go up 1-0.

Dempsey worked on King with Joint Manipulation and pin attempts. King turned the tide with two Monkey Flips. King slipped off the apron and sold injured knees. King was over the top in his selling. Vic used his somber voice to sell it like a legit injury heading into break. [End of Round 2] [c]