What's happening...

AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

September 19, 2022

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Boujii, Rick Recon, and Omar

-Jora Johl vs. Frankie Kazarian

-Mascara Dorada vs. Serpentico

-B3cca vs. Nyla Rose

-Aggro and Danger Kid vs. “Private Party” Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen

-Skye Blue vs. Chica Carreras

-The Butcher and The Blade vs. Liam Davis and Mike Anthony

-Zack Clayton vs. Conan Lycan

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.