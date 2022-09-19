AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.
-ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Boujii, Rick Recon, and Omar
-Jora Johl vs. Frankie Kazarian
-Mascara Dorada vs. Serpentico
-B3cca vs. Nyla Rose
-Aggro and Danger Kid vs. “Private Party” Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen
-Skye Blue vs. Chica Carreras
-The Butcher and The Blade vs. Liam Davis and Mike Anthony
-Zack Clayton vs. Conan Lycan
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.
