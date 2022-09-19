GCW vs. TNT results: Vetter’s review of Matt Cardona vs. Dan Moloney, Effy vs. Che Monet vs. Visage in a three-way, Joey Janela vs. Gene Munny, Allie Katch vs. Lizzy Evo, Tony Deppen vs. Man Like DeReiss, Jordan Oliver and Cole Radrick vs. The Kings of the North, Blake Christian vs. Robbie X

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, MLW, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

GCW vs. TNT

Streamed on FITE TV

September 17, 2022 in Liverpool, England at Hangar 34

Game Changer Wrestling and TNT ran for a third consecutive night at Hangar 34 in Liverpool, England. This is a night club venue setting. As the name of the show suggests, each match has a competitor(s) from each promotion.

1. Blake Christian defeated Robbie X at 13:32. Robbie X is short and bald, and looks a lot like Alan Angels or Ricochet. This crowd is hot, as they shook hands before opening with quick reversals and a standoff. Blake hit the Fosbury Flop flip dive to the floor at 3:00. Robbie hit a top-rope springboard dropkick as they re-entered the ring, then a standing moonsault for a nearfall. Blake hit a Lionsault press for a nearfall. This crowd is insanely hot. They hit simultaneous Mafia Kicks to the chest and were both down at 7:00.

Blake hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread for a believable nearfall. Robbie hit a standing Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. Blake hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly and a top-rope 450 Splash for a nearfall at 10:30, and the announcers were shocked that didn’t get the win. Blake went for a handspring-back-elbow, but Robbie caught him with a German suplex. Robbie hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 12:00. Christian hit a top-rope superplex, rolled through it and hit a swinging neckbreaker, then his Rollins-style Stomp on the head for the pin. That was fluid and just great wrestling.

2. “The Kings of the North” Bonesaw and Damien Corvin defeated Jordan Oliver and Cole Radrick at 10:54. Oliver usually teams with Radrick, so (kayfabe) this is a huge disadvantage for GCW. Right on cue, the commentators say Wayne suffered a “slight injury” a night ago and can’t compete. Hope it’s nothing serious. The Kings attacked at the bell. Radrick did his heart punch move. They all brawled on the floor. In the ring, the Kings worked over Radrick. One of the Kings hit a northern lights suplex for a nearfall at 5:30. The Kings did a team Lungblower-then-German suplex combo.

Radrick hit a Lionsault press and made the hot tag at 7:30, and he hit a stunner and a Helluva Kick, then a backbreaker over his knee, and he was fired up. Oliver and Radrick hit team dives through the ropes on their opponents. They brawled on the floor, over the guardrail, and into the crowd. Oliver hit a stunner off the tavern’s bar to the floor at 10:00. In the ring, Oliver hit a Pedigree, but the ref was pulled to the floor before the three count. One of the Kings hit a decapitating clothesline on Oliver to pin him. (The announcers seriously did a terrible job in letting me know which King was which.) The series is tied 1-1.

3. Man Like DeReiss defeated Tony Deppen at 10:08. DeReiss, a young Black man, rapped on the way to the ring. The crowd was all over Deppen, who just draws great heel heat. Deppen stalled early. DeReiss hit a huracanrana and a dropkick. Deppen tied him up on the mat. Deppen went for a springboard crossbody, but DeReiss caught him and hit a Fallaway Slamm for a nearfall at 6:00. Impressive move. DeReiss hit a Blockbuster for a nearfall. DeReiss hit a release suplex.

Deppen nailed a Lungblower for a nearfall at 8:00, then a top-rope double stomp to the chest for a nearfall. They traded rollups and Deppen hit a knee strike to the jaw. DeReiss hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. DeReiss then nailed a pretty top-rope 450 Splash for the pin. Good back-and-forth match. TNT 2, GCW 1.

* Unfortunately, weapons were set up in the ring, meaning we are continuing the pattern of hardcore matches before intermission.

4. Jimmy Lloyd, Alex Colon, and John Wayne Murdoch defeated Big Joe, Clint Magera, and Drew Parker in a hardcore match at 8:57. Murdoch hit a suplex onto an open chair to score the pin. All six celebrated in the ring afterward. The ring was a mess with broken debris. TNT 2, GCW 2, heading to intermission.

5. Lizzy Evo defeated Allie Katch at 10:04. Evo is a blonde woman of average height/size. She hit a snap suplex at 2:30 and a running forearm in the corner, then a basement dropkick. She hit a hard clothesline, and she applied a Camel Clutch at 4:30, and was dominating the offense. Katch hit her running buttbump in the corner, then her rolling cannonball for a nearfall. Allie hit a sit-out powerbomb, and they were both down at 6:30.

They traded mid-ring forearm shots. Allie tried to get her piledriver in the ropes, but Evo avoided it. Evo hit a kneestrike to the jaw and a DDT for a neaffall at 8:00. Allie hit a second-rope superplex and a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Allie then nailed her piledriver for a nearfall, but Lizzy got a foot on the ropes. Allie barked at the ref. Lizzy hit a knee to the side of the head to score the pin. TNT 3, GCW 2.

6. Joey Janela defeated Gene Munny at 10:49. I have seen Munny at least once before, I think in Progress Wrestling, and I don’t care for his brand of humor. He has tape over his nipples and a tail hanging from his backside. For the second straight night, I want to see Janela beat up an annoying babyface. Gene missed a frogsplash early on. Janela dominated with some basic offense. They traded forearm shots. Munny dove over the top rope onto Janela at 5:00, then got a nearfall back in the ring. Janela hit a Death Valley Driver on the ring apron.

Janela went for a Swanton Bomb, but Munny moved, and Janela crashed onto an open chair. They brawled to the floor and over the guardrail, into the crowd. In the ring, Munny tossed Janela onto a guardrail set up in the corner of the ring, then he nailed a hard clothesline for a believable nearfall at 10:00. Janela hit a coast-to-coast summersault dropkick (this ring is really small!). Janela then hit a top-rope doublestomp onto a folded chair lying on Munny’s chest, to score the pin. Adequate. TNT 3, GCW 3.

7. Che Monet defeated Effy and Visage in a three-way at 10:54. Che is a flamboyant, effeminate individual, so this should be all gay comedy. This was supposed to be a singles match, but then Visage came to the ring to make it a three-way. Visage is dressed as a woman, and took off a wig to reveal he’s bald (I apologize if I offend anyone with wrong use of pronouns in this match). Che hit a stunner on Effy at 4:30. Monet hit a top-rope flip dive onto both on the floor. Visage hit a second-rope bulldog. Monet used a whip on Visage. Monet hit an X-Factor faceplant to pin Visage. This one was an acquired taste; it wasn’t for me. TNT 4, GCW 3.

* An on-screen graphic announced that GCW will return to England in 2023.

8. Dan Moloney defeated Matt Cardona at 23:01. Cardona’s Internet title is not on the line here. He got on the mic and said he was ordered to wear a GCW T-shirt and make the company proud. He said he’s the heart and soul of GCW. The crowd chanted at him and he replied, “I don’t know what the f— you’re saying.” Funny because it’s true. He demanded the fans show him respect. He boasted that in the newly-released PWI 500, he’s higher ranked than Kenny Omega and Drew McIntyre.

The match finally began, but Cardona stalled on the floor. A lot. He kept getting in the ring, then going back to the floor. He got on the mic and called Moloney the heart and soul of TNT. They shook hands, and Moloney hit an enzuigiri at 9:00. Yes, this match was nine minutes old and neither had broken a sweat or taken off their shirts. Moloney hit a brainbuster, and right on cue, removed his shirt. He hit a flying forearm for a nearfall. Cardona sold an arm injury on the mat at 12:00, and the ref called for the medics. Of course, it was a ruse, and Cardona turned and hit Moloney.

Cardona ripped off his shirt and he choked Moloney with it. Moloney took control, and Cardona got on his knees and begged for mercy at 16:00. Moloney hit a dropkick for a nearfall. Moloney hit a suplex for a nearfall, then a second-rope leg lariat for a nearfall. Cardona hit a Fameasser legdrop for a nearfall at 19:30. Cardona hit a low blow uppercut when the ref was out of position to get a nearfall. So, Moloney hit a low blow punt kick when the ref was again distracted. Moloney then hit his swinging piledriver for the pin. TNT wins the series, 5-3.

Final Thoughts: I loved the opener. Blake and Robbie X had a great match, and that was hands-down best match of the show. DeReiss vs. Deppen was really good, but was a distant second-best. I guess I’d have to go with the main event, as it was a sold 14-minute match once they actually got around to starting to wrestle.

I didn’t like a lot here, though. The gay humor match was a turnoff for me. I don’t care for the hardcore stuff, and the women’s match was not all that good, either. This was the weakest of the three GCW-TNT shows. The show clocked in at about three hours even.