WWE Survivor Series to feature WarGames matches, no Raw vs. Smackdown theme 

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WarGames is coming to the WWE main roster. Paul “Triple H” Levesque told The Ringer that November’s Survivor Series is being rebranded “Survivor Series WarGames” and will include two WarGames matches.

“We’ll have a men’s WarGames match and a women’s WarGames match,” Levesque said. “The tradition of the Survivor Series has ebbed and flowed and changed slightly over time, but this will be similar to that. This will not be Raw versus Smackdown. It will be much more story-line driven. I still look at it as a traditional component to Survivor Series in there because it’s large teams of people competing. We just upped the ante a little bit with WarGames and made it evolve.” Read more at TheRinger.com.

Powell’s POV: A double dose of good news. Levesque has used WarGames in NXT, but this will be the first time that the match will appear on the WWE main roster. As much as I’m pleased by that development, I’m even happier that they are abandoning the awful Raw vs. Smackdown theme. Survivor Series will be held on Saturday, November 26 in Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden.