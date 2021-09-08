AEW Dynamite in Cincinnati (reports needed), AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Raven, Lodi, the Batten Twins, David Arquette, Rebel, Sean O’Haire, Timothy Well

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be held tonight in Cincinnati, Ohio at Fifth Third Arena. The show features hometown boy Jon Moxley vs. Minoru Suzuki. Join Jake Barnett for his live review tonight at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight. AEW is also taping Friday’s Rampage tonight.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW event in Cincinnati, Ohio. If you are going tonight or going to another upcoming show and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with B as the majority grade with 29 percent of the vote. C finished second with 25 percent. A finished a close third with 23 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade and felt it was a nice bounce back edition.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with B as the majority grade from 40 percent of our post show poll voters. A finished second with 35 percent. I gave the show a B grade and felt it was a good go-home show.

Birthdays and Notables

-Brad and Bart Batten are 63.

-Raven (Scott Levy) is 57.

-Lodi (Brad Cain) is 51.

-Former WCW Champion David Arquette is 50.

-Rebel/Reba (a/k/a Tanea Brooks) is 43.

-The late Timothy Well (Timothy Alan Smith) was born on September 8, 1961. He died at age 55 on January 9, 2017 due to kidney failure.

-Sean O’Haire (Sean Haire) took his own life at age 43 on September 8, 2014.