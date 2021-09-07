09/07 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: MSK vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch for the NXT Tag Titles, Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles, Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar, Ember Moon vs. Kay Lee Ray, Mei Ying’s in-ring debut

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: MSK vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch for the NXT Tag Titles, Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles, Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar, Ember Moon vs. Kay Lee Ray, Mei Ying’s in-ring debut, and more (27:20)…

Click here for the September 7 NXT TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.