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WWE Raw preview: The brand’s WrestleMania 42 go-home show

April 7, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Roman Reigns appears

-Brock Lesnar appears

Powell’s POV: WWE did not announce any matches for Monday’s Raw, which will be live from San Jose, California, at SAP Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

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