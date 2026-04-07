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NXT TV in Orlando, last week’s NXT grade, Steve DiSalvo, David Otunga, Sonjay Dutt, Blackjack Mulligan, Droz

April 7, 2026

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features the fallout from Saturday’s Stand & Deliver event. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I filled in for John Moore last week and gave the NXT television show a C+ grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Steve DiSalvo is 77. He also worked as Steve Strong, The Minotaur, Billy Jack Strong, and other names during his career.

-David Otunga is 46.

-Sonjay Dutt (Retesh Bhalla) is 44.

-The late Blackjack Mulligan (Robert Windham) died on April 7, 2016, at age 73. The Hall of Famer is the father of Barry and Kendall Windham, the father-in-law of Mike “IRS” Rotunda, and the grandfather of Bo Dallas and the late Bray Wyatt.

-The late Darren “Droz” Drozdov was born on April 7, 1969. He died at age 54 on June 30, 2023.

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