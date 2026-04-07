Alberto El Patron arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Alberto El Patron (Jose Alberto Rodríguez Chucuan) was arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident on Monday in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. La Aficion reports that police responded to a 911 call from a woman who said she was being attacked. When police arrived at the home, the woman had suffered injuries to her face and arms. El Patron was arrested at the scene and turned over to the State Attorney General’s Office.

Powell’s POV: El Patron, who worked as Alberto Del Rio in WWE, was arrested in 2020 on one count of aggravated kidnapping and four counts of sexual assault. The case was dismissed in 2021 due to a missing witness. It remains to be seen what El Paron will be charged with this time around.

Detienen al luchador, Alberto del Río, el “Patrón”: El hijo de Dos Caras fue capturado en San Luis Potosí por violencia familiar. El ex talento de @WWE fue detenido en el fraccionamiento Lomas del Tec, en la capital, por presuntamente golpear a su esposa. pic.twitter.com/bLv1Z0uZDR — Antonio Nieto (@siete_letras) April 7, 2026

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)