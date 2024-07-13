NXT Level Up results (7/12): O’Connor’s review of Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Dion Lennox and Uriah Connors, Layla Diggs vs. Tatum Paxley, and Malik Blade vs. Cutler James

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 126)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed July 12, 2024 on Peacock/WWE Network

Malik Blade made his way to the ring accompanied by Edris Enofe and Brinley Reece as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Malik Blade (w/Edris Enofe, Brinley Reece) vs. Cutler James. Blade attempted to take James off his feet early but was unsuccessful. A couple of knife edge chops from Blade rocked James before James responded with a back body drop. James worked on the arm of Blade as Enofe and Reece showed support for Blade from the outside. James looked for a tombstone type move but Blade rolled out for a two count. Blade followed up with the blockbuster neckbreaker and a follow frog splash on James for the win.

Malik Blade defeated Cutler James via pinfall in 3:46.

The commentary team hyped Layla Diggs vs. Tatum Paxley for after the break…[c]

2. Layla Diggs vs. Tatum Paxley. The commentators acknowledged that this was Paxley’s first appearance back on NXT programming since challenging for the TNA Knockouts Championship. Diggs used the hair of Paxley to take her down to the mat before transitioning into an armbar.

Paxley made her way back to her feet before chop blocking the leg of Diggs to take control. Paxley hit a crossbody with Diggs in the corner which gained Paxley a near fall. Paxley applied a modified version of a figure four leglock but Diggs would power out and hit Paxley with a butterfly suplex for a near fall. Diggs looked to finish but was hit by the ‘Psycho Trap’ from Paxley which finished the contest.

Tatum Paxley defeated Layla Diggs via pinfall in 4:40.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Dion Lennox and Uriah Connors. Walker powered Lennox down early but was caught with a dropkick as Lennox tagged in Connors. Ledger made his way into the ring and with help from Walker sandwiched Connors center of the ring. Back in, Lennox hit a back suplex on Walker for a near fall as Walker looked for a hot tag to Ledger. Connors tagged back in and continued to work on Walker by choking him across the middle rope.

Connors wanted his partner Lennox to cheat but Lennox was reluctant to break the rules. Connors looked to take the pad off of the turnbuckle but was stopped by Lennox. This distraction allowed Walker to tag in Ledger as Ledger took it to both men and engaged ‘Tank Mode’. On the outside, Connors tried to remove the pad once more but was stopped again by Lennox. Ledger ran into Lennox which sent Connors to the floor as back in the ring, Ledger with assistance from Walker put down Lennox for the three count and the victory.

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeated Dion Lennox and Uriah Connors via pinfall in 7:27.

John’s Ramblings: An enjoyable show with all three matches bringing the entertainment this week. I enjoyed the Tatum Paxley match the most, but a case could also be made for the main event which focussed on the tension between the makeshift team of Lennox and Connors which was fun to see in the match as a story unfold.