AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tommy Billington

-Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Juice Robinson vs. London Lightning, Michael Allen Richard Clark, and Shaun Moore

-Dalton Castle vs. Roderick Strong

-Nyla Rose vs. Ava Lawless

-Lee Moriarty and Anthony Ogogo vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin

-Skye Blue vs. Harley Cameron

-ROH Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in Calgary, Alberta at Calgary Stampede Saddledome. My review will be available on Saturday night or on Sunday morning. Will Pruett’s weekly Collision audio reviews available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).