Jeff Jarrett on ending up in AEW, working for GCW, and Max Caster’s rap

Interview Highlights

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Jeff Jarrett

Host: JP John Poz

On AEW: “I certainly never would’ve dreamed last, um, gosh, now it’s been a year and a half ago, so 2021. Uh, the end of the summer, one of my good buddies in the gym, because I’ve always worked out and trained and it’s just who I am, a part of what I do, always been a really big cardio guy. But toward the end of the summer of 2021, a good buddy of mine, Corey, who works out at the gym but also trains folks, we just started having conversations and I guess at the time I thought it was a mistake. But I told him, I’m like, man, what happens if I started letting you train me? And then we kind of went back and forth and then I kind of just made the decision that, you know what, who knows what life’s gonna bring me? So it was probably September. I kind of dove in and started working out with him and really pushing myself. It’s a life lesson that I’ve learned over the last four or five years of being a lifetime learner in all facets of my life.”

On GCW: “So when I headed down that road, one thing led to another and then me and Game Changer Wrestling created a deal in the Hammerstein and NWA and then the WWE and then Ric Flair’s last match and AEW, so 2022, I feel very grateful for the year in so many ways that I had. And this year has started with a bang. So I work daily on nutrition and working out, and I feel very blessed and grateful that I still have the ability that I do, I guess, is the fairest way to say it.”

On Max Caster: “I can assure you and Max knows this, after he tasted my slap, I can assure you that I think he took it too far. And probably more important as it relates to this, Karen thought he took it too far, so we’ll leave it at that. And then the buffoon known as Aubrey Edwards, certainly, but, as they always say in professional wrestling, there’s always next week and there certainly is. The Jeff Jarret, Jay Lethal, Acclaimed situation is far from done.”

Other topics include talk about Karen Jarrett, Wrestle Quest video game, Tony Khan, AEW, WCW, WWF, WWE, Vince McMahon, Chris Jericho, and more.