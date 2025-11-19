What's happening...

AEW Dynamite/Collision and WWE Evolve coverage, last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Dara Singh, Miss Elizabeth

November 19, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Boston, Massachusetts, at Agganis Arena. The show includes AEW World Champion Hangman Page vs. Katsuyori Shibata in a non-title match. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Collision will air live tonight after Dynamite from the same venue. I’ll jump in for the live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 9CT/10ET.

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-I gave last week’s AEW Dynamite with the Blood & Guts matches a B+ grade during my same-night audio review.

-Will Pruett gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a ?? grade during his same-night audio review. No, I didn’t forget to fill in the grade. Will spoke about giving the show a grade, but then he talked about whiskey and forgot. Sure, I could ask him what his grade was, but it’s more fun to give him a hard time. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Dara Singh (Dara Singh Randhawa) was born on November 19, 1928. He died of a heart attack on July 12, 2012, at age 83.

-The late Elizabeth Hulette was born on November 19, 1960. She died of an overdose on May 1, 2003, at age 42.

