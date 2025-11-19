NXT TV preview: Gold Rush night two with four title matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events were taped for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-John Cena names the entrants for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches

-Kelani Jordan vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Lei Ying Lee in a Triple Threat for the TNA Knockouts Championship

-Zaria vs. Fallon Henley in the finals of a tournament for the vacant WWE Women’s Speed Championship

-Jackson Drake vs. Sean Legacy for the Evolve Championship

-Kendal Grey vs. Lainey Reed for the Evolve Women’s Championship

-Trick Williams vs. Myles Borne

Powell’s POV: NXT Gold Rush night two was taped on Tuesday in New York, New York, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden (see Don Murphy’s in-person spoiler report via the main page). Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).