NXT on The CW live coverage, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Dara Singh, Miss Elizabeth

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes additional Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT television show received a B grade in our post show poll from 55 percent of the voters. A finished second with 27 percent of the votes. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Dara Singh (Dara Singh Randhawa) was born on November 19, 1928. He died of a heart attack on July 12, 2012 at age 83.

-The late Elizabeth Hulette was born on November 19, 1960. She died of an overdose on May 1, 2003 at age 42.