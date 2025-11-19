AEW Dynamite/Collision preview: The Full Gear go-home shows

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite and Collision television shows.

-AEW World Champion Hangman Page vs. Katsuyori Shibata in a non-title match

-Kenny Omega returns

-ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet vs. Interim ROH TV Champion Mercedes Mone in a unification match

-Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir vs. Anna Jay and Tay Melo in an AEW Women’s Tag Team Title tournament first-round match

-Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa vs. Riho and Alex Windsor in an AEW Women’s Tag Team Title tournament first-round match

-Bobby Lashley vs. Ricochet for the No. 1 spot in the Casino Gauntlet match at Full Gear

-Mike Bailey vs. Shelton Benjamin for the No. 2 spot in the Casino Gauntlet match at Full Gear

-AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Mascara Dorada in a double jeopardy match (the Don Callis family will get a future shot at the CMLL Trios Titles if Okada wins, Dorada will get a future shot at the AEW Unified Championship if he wins)

Powell’s POV: Dynamite and Collision will be live from Boston, Massachusetts, at Agganis Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET, and I will take over for the one-hour Collision live review at 9CT/10ET (the second hour of Collision will be Saturday’s Full Gear pre-show). Jake’s same-night audio reviews of Dynamite are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).