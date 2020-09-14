AEW Dark preview: Eleven matches announced for Tuesday’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for Tuesday’s AEW Dark online series.

-“The Dark Order” Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver vs. Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, and “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.

-The Butcher and The Blade vs. Daniel Garcia and Kevin Blackwood.

-“Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent vs. Maxx Stardom and Dontae Smiley.

-Brian Cage vs. Megabyte Ronnie.

-Colt Cabana vs. QT Marshall (w/Allie).

-Will Hobbs vs. Jessy Sorensen.

-Penelope Ford (w/Kip Sabian) vs. Dani Jordyn.

-Brandi Rhodes vs. Red Velvet.

-Santana and Ortiz vs. Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.

-Diamante and Ivelisse vs. Skyler Moore and Rache Chanel.

-Brandon Cutler vs. Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates).

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.



