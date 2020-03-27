WWE Smackdown and 205 Live, Kenta Kobashi, Charlie Haas, SoCal Val

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Welcome to another nearly bare edition of Dot Net Daily. The live pro wrestling events scheduled for this weekend have been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Be safe and be smart out there, folks.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be held tonight in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center and will continue the build to WrestleMania 36. Join me for the weekly live review as the show airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-WWE 205 Live is scheduled to stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s weekly written and audio reviews are available Saturday mornings.

-WrestleMania 32 will be rebroadcast on ESPN on Sunday at 6CT/7ET. The show included Triple H vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon, Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks in a Triple Threat to crown the first WWE Women’s Champion, Brock Lesnar vs. Dean Ambrose in a street fight, and AJ Styles vs. Chris Jericho.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kenta Kobashi is 53.

-Charlie Haas is 48.

-SoCal Val (Paige Mayo) is 34.



