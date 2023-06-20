WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the latest Roman Reigns appearance

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.430 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 2.278 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: The ratings are delayed this week due to the Juneteenth holiday. The highly anticipated AEW Collision numbers should be out on Wednesday morning. Smackdown finished first in the Friday night prime time broadcast network battle with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.60 rating. The June 17, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 1.939 million viewers and a 0.47 rating for a Vince McMahon appearance and Roman Reigns vs. Riddle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.