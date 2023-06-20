AEW Rampage ratings for Konosuke Takeshita vs. Bandido, The Jarretts and Jay Lethal vs. Mark Briscoe, Papa Briscoe, and Aubrey Edwards

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 423,000 viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 291,000 viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: The ratings are delayed this week due to the Juneteenth holiday. The highly anticipated AEW Collision numbers should be out on Wednesday morning. Rampage finished 12th in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.10 rating in the same demo. The June 17, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 331,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic.