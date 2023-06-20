The Messiah on XPW, Rob Black, Dark Side of the Ring, getting finger cut off, CZW, and John Zandig

CategoriesInterview Highlights MISC News

On XPW: I had started wrestling in a promotion called Slammers Wrestling Federation. Right? They had a school called Slam U. I had left Slammers and as much as I liked Slammers and I learned a lot there, Slammers was a great place to learn how to work, not how to get work. The owner Vern Langdon didn’t want anybody ever to leave. Like, why do you wanna go anywhere? We’re great here. I had just kind of got burnt out on it for a short time. I had left the state of California. I had moved up to Georgia for like six months or whatever it was, and I had moved back. But during that time, I was always in contact with my trainer, Carlos. When I had moved back, Carlos and I were talking and he was telling me how he was going to be wrestling for this new promotion and they had a gimmick form and everything and he was really excited about it and I was happy for him.

“Fast forward to like that Monday I’m watching Monday Night Raw, and there’s these commercials for XPW, and as I’m watching it, I notice, I’m like, wait, there’s ‘White Trash’ Johnny Webb. Oh wait, he’s with Missy Hyatt? I’m like, what the, and then there’s Homeless Jimmy. I’m like, oh, there’s Dynamite D I know Dynamite D. Like, what the, so I’m like, I know all these guys. You know, I call up Carlos however many days later I started talking to him and I’m like, dude, I just saw this commercial for this promotion called XPW. All the guys we wrestled with at Slammers are there. He goes, dude, that’s the promotion I’m, I’m going to work for. And I was like, oh, that’s great. And then he brought up that my name had been brought up amongst the boys. But he didn’t wanna tell them anything or he didn’t say anything. Cuz he is like, dude, I don’t wanna put out your business. I didn’t know if you still wanted to wrestle. And I was like, yeah, of course I do.”

On XPW owner Rob Black: I remember one time, Rob Black, he got color in XPW. I guess he asked Bubba Ray Dudley how to do it, and Bubba Ray told him how to do it. When he got color, he had all these lines like from the razor blade like this, and they weren’t deep, they just looked like a, like a cat caught it. And I remember Supreme was just staring at him and Supreme just looked at him and went, ‘Who told you to do that?’ And he goes, ‘Bubba Ray, like told me’. He goes, ‘Oh, okay’. And Rob’s like, ‘Why?’ He goes, ‘Because it looks like you don’t know what the f— you’re doing. You don’t need to like really gouge yourself. You’re just a little scratched right there, you know’?”

On Dark Side of the Ring: “The one thing about the Dark Side of the Ring thing was that they cut my answers up so that I had an answer for one thing, and then I had an answer for another thing, and then they cut it up so that it would make it like I was answering the question. It wasn’t the full answer or they cut halfway off what I was saying. As much of a hit job, the piece came off as on Rob. I can’t speak for anyone else. I brought up things that Rob did that were good. When Supreme got burned, he couldn’t do his shoot job. He couldn’t go to his real job. Rob paid Supreme salary that whole entire time that he was out and he couldn’t work. Not a lot of people know that. Rob could be a very giving guy when he wanted to be. Now, when you got on his bad side, oh yeah. He, you know, he’d screw you over six ways to Sunday if he could.

“They asked me if I thought in the Dark Side of the Ring, they asked me if I thought Rob should go to jail. And, you know, I said yes, but not because of what happened to me. But also, you know, they cut it up a little bit. I think Rob should have gone to jail just for the fact of, dude, you know, you essentially told the government to come after you, man, what did you think was gonna happen? Just the ego on you to do that. Come on, man. But ultimately, do I think he should have gone to jail for the charges? No, because no one should tell you what you can and cannot view in your own house. That is absolute BS. So I don’t think he should have gone to jail on that. Absolutely not. But to go on a TV show and say, yeah, come after me, come after me, government come after me, John Ashcroft. Yeah, you’re an idiot. You deserve to go to jail. Over that.”

Getting finger cut off: “In my mind, it was Rob. Rob sent those guys. I know Rob will say he had nothing to do with it or there was things put out saying that I owed money to people. I didn’t owe money to anybody. I had no money. Like I didn’t owe money to anybody, man. Right? I didn’t have a gambling problem, didn’t have a drug problem, don’t have a drinking problem. I even read a thing, it was the most ridiculous thing, I can’t remember who wrote it, it was on some message board, but basically saying like, I know for a fact Messiah lives in a Jewish community and they don’t like that he’s Messiah. Basically saying, I got the, the hit put on me because I wrestled as Messiah, right. By a bunch of like the Jewish mafia or something. I don’t know, like it was the dumbest thing in the world. There’s just too many coincidences that point the finger at Rob, given the fact that a week prior ‘White Trash’ Johnny Webb called me and told me to be careful, to watch out for myself cuz Rob was in one of his tears regarding me. As soon as those guys showed up, I knew exactly why they were there and who sent them.”

On CZW: “ When Chaos debuted in CZW he was supposed to debut before, like he was supposed to jump, not jump ship to CZW, but before XPW ever came to Philly, John wanted to bring like the, I believe the storyline was like somebody from Messiah’s past, blah, blah, blah. And it was gonna be Chaos. I was gonna wrestle Chaos, and I spoke to him. Chaos spoke to John. It was a done deal. Rob Black finds out and puts the kibosh on it is like, ‘Hey, you go wrestle over there. You’re not wrestling here’. Right. Okay. So Joey’s not gonna do it. Fast forward to I believe I, it, it was the match where Justice Payne had returned to CZW after leaving to go to XPW. I wrestled Payne, went over on Payne, and the match is over. All of a sudden I feel like a tap on my shoulder. I turn around and it’s Chaos, and then he just starts, you know, firing up on me. I had no idea Joey was there, like he, wow. It was a complete and total shoot. It was a rib on me.”

On John Zandig: “The John Zandig I knew was an extremely likable, nice, loving guy, would do anything to help out one of the boys, and did on a lot of occasions. John was also, you know, he, he’d go, ‘Hey, I got this idea for this spot that you can do during the cage of death’, da, da, da. You know, John wouldn’t ask you to do anything that he wasn’t willing to do. I mean, the guy hung himself twice, you know, from meat hooks. He’s insane, but he’s a great guy that, he just wanted to always push the boundaries or up the ante on things all the time. I always admired that about him.”

